Gallatin County’s clerk of district court is restricting access to the office starting Monday over fear of spreading coronavirus.
Jennifer Brandon, county clerk of district court and administrator, said the office would still provide services via email, phone and mail. She said half the office would be on emergency leave and would rotate every two weeks with the other half to “ensure that we would have a healthy group available to run the office.”
“If we were all working and somebody … contracted the virus, we would all have to be quarantined and the office would have to be shut down,” Brandon said.
The office handles civil and criminal cases, adoptions, juvenile proceedings and declaration of marriage.
Brandon said anyone planning on getting married within 30 days could call the office at either 406-582-2171 or 406-582-2769 to make arrangements. People could also email gallatincountyrecordsrequests@mt.gov.
