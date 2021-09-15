City of Bozeman offers vaccine incentive, lottery for $1,000 By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Sep 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If protecting yourself and others against a deadly virus that has so far killed over 660,000 Americans wasn’t a good enough reason, Bozeman residents now have another motivator to get a COVID-19 vaccine: cash prizes.Well, gift card prizes. The city announced a vaccine incentive program Tuesday, both for those already vaccinated and those who have yet to get a shot.Any city resident vaccinated before Sept. 15 can enter into a raffle to win a $1,000 Visa gift card, and anyone who gets vaccinated between Sept. 15 and Nov. 15 will be eligible to receive a $25 gift card, and will also be entered into a lottery to win a $1,000 gift card. Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich announced the incentive program during Tuesday’s city commission meeting.“The intent of it is simply this: to positively reward those who get vaccinated in our community,” Mihelich said. “We’re giving some people a monetary incentive to do that, and hopefully people might think, 'Hm, I can make $1,025, might be worthwhile.’”The program is funded through American Rescue Plan Act money allocated to Bozeman. City spokesperson Melody Mileur said the city does not have a total price tag for the project in mind yet, since it depends on how many residents who get vaccinated go claim their $25 gift card.To enter the raffle or claim their $25, residents can bring a proof of residency and vaccination to the finance department in city hall at 121 N. Rouse Avenue. Mileur said a piece of mail can be used to prove residency.Though the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots to be fully effective, residents only have to bring proof of their first shot, Mileur said. Vaccines are still widely available in Gallatin County including at local pharmacies (find an appointment at vaccines.gov) and through Bozeman Health primary care providers.Montana State University is also holding vaccine clinics for faculty, students and staff.More information on local vaccine availability is available through the Gallatin City-County Health Department at healthygallatin.org.COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and highly effective at protecting against the virus. Though fully vaccinated people can still get breakthrough cases, they are more protected from infection, hospitalization and death than unvaccinated people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a vaccine. According to the health department, there are 99,225 eligible people in the county. Of those, 70% have received at least one dose and 59% are fully vaccinated.Those percentages are drastically reduced in younger age groups. While 85% of those 80 and older are fully vaccinated, just 48% of those 18 to 29 and 36% of children 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, according to health department data as of Sept. 3.“If you haven't gotten a vaccine, I would encourage you to do so, and to please encourage others to do that as well,” Mayor Cyndy Andrus said during Tuesday's meeting. “I think that's one thing we can do that would really make an impact on bringing those transmission levels down.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Resident Melody Mileur Bozeman Immunology Medicine Incentive Program Vaccine Jeff Mihelich Lottery Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Local City of Bozeman offers vaccine incentive, lottery for $1,000 2 hrs ago Bozeman's Jake CasaGranda settling in as starting quarterback 3 hrs ago Anderson cards career-low round to close MSU golf’s Hobble Creek Classic showing 4 hrs ago Motorcycle crash kills Belgrade resident near airport 4 hrs ago