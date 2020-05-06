Some city and county buildings will reopen or begin offering more services in the coming weeks after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the library.
The Bozeman Public Library will not open its Main Street location during phase one of the state’s reopening plan but will begin offering curbside service on May 18. The library will continue to encourage people to check out materials virtually and offer some programs online.
Director Susan Gregory said the library won’t open to the public during phase one of the reopening plan because it can’t limit the number of patrons to 10. On an average day, the library sees between 900 and 1,500 people, Gregory said.
“We miss our patrons and we’re really excited to offer some kind of service right now,” Gregory said.
Staff will ensure that there’s no physical contact with patrons during curbside delivery, Gregory said. A person will need to reserve library material online or over the phone. When they arrive at the library to pick up the material, a staff member will place it on a table outside and return to the building before the person takes it. Each library card will be limited to five items.
Curbside delivery will be available Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., so people can come after work. The library is still working out when patrons will be able to return materials.
The library has not accepted returns since March, when it closed and staff began working from home. Gregory said there are around 34,000 materials checked out. All due dates have been waived.
Gregory said the library will post more details about curbside delivery and plans for phase two to bozemanlibrary.org when they become available.
Phase two of the governor’s plan allows for gatherings of up to 50 people, but there’s no timeline for when phase two will begin. Gov. Steve Bullock has said phase one could last a long time.
Interim City Manager Dennis Taylor said during a city commission meeting Monday that although social distancing has helped Bozeman slow the spread of the virus, it’s still important to be vigilant about the risks posed and to use safety precautions. Taylor said city employees will wear masks and some offices will have Plexiglas barriers as they reopen.
“We will have new procedures and new ways for people to come and interact with the city,” Taylor said.
City buildings will begin to reopen gradually May 11. This follows the reopening of retail businesses and restaurants around town in accordance with Bullock’s three-phased plan. The plan advises that people still need to keep 6 feet apart and work remotely when possible.
The Alfred M. Stiff Building will be first to open Monday, with most employees coming back to work. The building on Olive Street will be open to the public beginning May 14 for limited hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. By May 18, normal hours will resume.
City Hall, on Rouse Avenue, won’t be open to the public until May 25, but employees will begin working onsite May 18.
The Parks and Recreation Department will also have employees return to offices on May 18 and its Beall Center and Story Mill Community Center will be open to the public.
The gym at the Story Mill Community Center and the Bozeman Swim Center will also stay closed, which is required under phase one of Bullock’s plan. When the offices reopen, in-person program registration and facility reservations will resume, although those services can still happen over the phone or online. City playgrounds will remain closed, but parks are open.
City commission meetings will continue to be held virtually. Most citizen advisory council meetings have been canceled.
Gallatin County has already opened some buildings.
Justice Court began holding open court dates this week. Only 10 people will be allowed in the courtroom at a time in three slots at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The landfill’s Bozeman Convenience Site is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will only accept payment with credit, debit, Visa cash cards and by charging accounts. The Logan Landfill summer hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The planning office has added some digital services but also is now open to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Clerk of District Court’s Office is open but with limited capacity to only four people in the office at a time. The election office is also open to a limited number of people.
The county is still encouraging people to use online and over-the-phone services when possible.
