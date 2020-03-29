Montana Gov. Steve Bullock – as well as local officials – are commended for taking the dire warnings of epidemiologists seriously and showing leadership and courage.
In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Bullock has ordered all Montanans to stay home and limit themselves to essential travel at least until April 10. And Gallatin County officials have extended mandated business closures by a week to April 27 and widened them to include more nonessential services.
Now it is our individual responsibility to adhere to these directives as best we possibly can.
These have not been easy decisions to make. Ordering workers to stay home from their jobs and mandating business closures inflict real financial pain on many – perhaps most – Montanans. But these were necessary measures.
These state and local decisions will undoubtedly face headwinds from skeptics who question their necessity, but Bullock and local officials are urged to resist that pressure to lift coronavirus-spread prevention measures prematurely.
As Bullock said Thursday in announcing his order, “I’d rather be accused of overreacting than to have the health care system overwhelmed.”
Epidemiologists, the scientists with knowledge and experience with pandemics, tell us that under the best scenario – aggressive and persistent social distancing – more than 10 million Americans could ultimately become infected, resulting in several hundred thousand deaths. But they predict that, without measures to slow its spread, as many as 100 million Americans could become infected with as many as two million or more dead.
Nothing is certain, but clearly this is nothing to gamble with.
The suppression measures we are living under are at best an inconvenience, at worst a severe economic hardship. But rescinding those measures prematurely would likely lead to a catastrophic rise in the infection and mortality rate. As Anthony Fauci, Washington’s leading advisor on the pandemic, says, you can’t set a timetable on pandemic suppression efforts. The virus sets the timetable.
This much we know: Eventual economic recovery is certain. But we can never bring back loved ones who succumb to the disease.
To our leaders, elected and appointed: Continue to listen to the scientists and enforce the measures necessary to slow the progression of this disease.
For the rest of us: Stay the course. Obey all suppression directives. We will get through this.