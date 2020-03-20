Gov. Steve Bullock has announced a statewide closure of dine-in food service, alcoholic beverage businesses and other communal areas beginning Friday at 8 p.m., and ending at 11:59 p.m. on March 27.
The governor’s order closes public dining and drinking spaces, gyms, spas, pools, hot springs, indoor areas at ski slopes, theaters, casinos, nightclubs, bowling alleys and music venues.
Restaurants and other businesses can still offer takeout, curbside service and delivery.
“Both young and older Montanans, in urban and rural communities, have tested positive for coronavirus, making it even more clear that this virus impacts us all and that these actions are imperative to protecting our friends and neighbors,” Bullock said in a news release Friday morning.
The announcement comes after several counties enacted similar bans, including Gallatin County.
Gallatin County’s ban is more extensive than Bullock’s order. It runs until April 3 and could be extended.
This story will be updated.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.