Bridger Bowl general manager Bob Petitt said Wednesday that while the pandemic will make this season look different, there will be a ski season at Bridger Bowl, as long as it can be done safely.
“None of us have that elusive crystal ball that can see what this fall will bring,” Petitt wrote in an announcement released by Bridger. “Our focus will be centered on employee and guest health and safety while following the CDC guidelines and working with Gallatin County health officials to ensure we can open our facilities. It is not without considerable discussion and hopes that we plan to offer our brand of outdoor recreation during the coming winter.”
Petitt wrote that Bridger will release a plan for opening by the first week in November and will offer refunds on season passes for any reason, as long as the pass was bought prior to Nov. 20.
Those season passes are available now, earlier than they have ever been offered before, according to Petitt’s letter. The ski area is also offering interest-free payment plans that allow up to five months to pay off the season passes.
“Accepting that there may be operational challenges in the coming season is critical,” Petitt wrote. “However, unexpected financial challenges should not hamper our ability to continue to enjoy skiing and riding and we hope that our increased flexibility with season pass purchases may ease some challenges within our community.”
Big Sky Resort COO and President Taylor Middleton said in an emailed statement that Big Sky Resort will also put additional safety practices in place to keep guests and staff safe while on the mountain this winter.
“Operational plans will include efforts to encourage social distancing, facial covering requirements, and new ways to provide contactless transactions,” Middleton said in the statement. “We look forward to sharing more details with our guests before the start of the 20-21 ski season.”
Big Sky Resort will operate for at least 140 days this season, according to a resort spokesperson. If the ski area has to close for any reason before hitting that number, season-pass holders will receive credit for those unused days to use toward a 2021-2022 season pass.
Bridger Bowl is projected to open on Dec. 4, and close for the season on April 2. Big Sky Resort is slated to open on Nov. 26, and close on April 18. The opening and closing dates at both resorts are tentative.
More information on safety measures and season passes for Bridger Bowl and Big Sky Resort is available on each ski area’s websites, bridgerbowl.com and bigskyresort.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.