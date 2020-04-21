Walkers, joggers and dog owners passed by. So too did rollerbladers, skateboarders and bicyclists. They were separated by at least 6 feet and often minutes and hours.
The sun beat down on Story Mill Park on Tuesday as snow melted off the top of the Bridger Mountains in the distance. As temperatures increased and another day symbolizing spring’s arrival continued, those at the park enjoyed the weather.
Gov. Steve Bullock’s stay-at-home order is set to end Friday. The directive in response to the coronavirus pandemic allows for people to use open parks and trails and exercise outdoors. As the potential re-opening of businesses looms, the use of parks remains a constant.
“I feel that we’re ridiculously fortunate where we live in this area,” Zack Cole said while lounging under a tree in Lindley Park. “to have easy access to outdoors where we can still maintain social distance and be outside.”
At Story Mill Park, Lindley Park and others around Bozeman, people used the 65-degree weather to their advantage. Throughout the day, park-goers scattered apart from each other. More people frequented the park as the day continued. Their behavior mimicked the past month, with eagerness to return to normalcy setting in.
“People are utilizing the parks and trails right now more than ever,” Bozeman Parks and Recreation Director Mitch Overton said. “It basically looks like a midsummer weekend out there every day.”
While Overton believes the importance of parks is now being recognized, he recommends safety precautions in order for parks to stay open. He urges people to remain 6 feet from each other, not use playgrounds, which are closed, and leash dogs when not in a dog park to put others at ease. If a parking lot is crowded, he prefers people to find a new place or time of day to indulge.
Around parts of Bozeman’s 77 parks and 61 miles of trails, signs have been posted with instructions to enjoy the places safely. They feature messages such as “Social distancing saves lives” and “Enjoy this place and give some space.”
“If we’re unable to follow the guidelines of social distancing, not gathering, we’ll lose them,” Overton said. “We’ll have to close these areas to control the spread. So that’s my main concern. The silver lining is that we have these spaces. They’re easily accessible for folks.”
In the afternoon at Story Mill Park, children swung on swings and others sat in the grass. At Lindley Park, people walked across slacklines, played hacky sack and laid in portable hammocks.
Cole and his daughter, Ella, finished errands and wanted to take a brief break. So they found a shady spot and enjoyed the view from the top of a hill. Ella Cole mentioned how the sun can lift moods and bring people together, albeit separated at safe distances.
“It feels kind of like a culture shock almost to come back into socializing more with bigger amounts of people,” Cole said, “because it’s been a while.”
Emma Jacobs and John Bishop sat on a picnic blanket at Lindley Park. Jacobs, a Montana State senior, and Bishop, who requested to take the afternoon off from working at home, planned to soak in the weather when they saw the forecast.
Jacobs had been running on her own while Bishop used a home gym to exercise. But the pair savored the chance to spend time together, under the sun in the spring-like weather.
“You can still be safe and follow guidelines and still get outside,” Jacobs said. “We’re so lucky to live here.”
