It will look different than before, but a version of Bozeman’s free downtown summer concert series will still happen this summer.
The 20th annual Music on Main series will be streamed live from the Rialto Theater Thursday on the Downtown Bozeman Association’s Facebook page, beginning at 7 p.m.
“This is the best thing we can do for (Bozeman) right now, but we really really hope to come back in full force in 2021,” said Ellie Staley, the director of the Downtown Bozeman Association.
The Downtown Bozeman Association is the force behind Music on Main, which in the past has drawn thousands of people into downtown on Thursday nights to dance and enjoy local food and drink vendors.
The in-person Music on Main events were canceled on May 27 in accordance with Gov. Steve Bullock’s phased reopening plan. Montana is now in phase two of the plan, which recommends against any gatherings larger than 50 people — past Music on Main concerts generally brought in crowds of 2,500 to 3,000.
“It’s a bummer, but more than anything we just want to keep the tradition and the brand alive,” Staley said. “So here’s our second-best option.”
She said the Downtown Bozeman Association received a Montana Social Services nonprofit grant. That grant, and some fundraising, allowed it to pay some of its regular event staff and the bands that will be performing, the first of which is Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs.
“People love them and they’re high energy,” Staley said. “We feel like it’s a really great opportunity to feature our live bands, our local bands, that really don’t have any place to play currently.”
The lineup for the remaining four events is yet to be announced, but Staley said all bands are from Montana, with a majority from Bozeman.
A small number of people will be in attendance of the live concert, Staley said, and there will always be fewer than 50 people in the building at any time to stay in cooperation with phase two guidelines.
The Music on Main Live from the Rialto stream can be found on the Downtown Bozeman Association’s Facebook page, facebook.com/downtownbozeman.
