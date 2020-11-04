Chief Joseph Middle School’s eighth grade classes will be fully remote on Thursday and Friday, becoming the second Bozeman school to move classes to remote learning this week due to a COVID-19 case.
The decision was made Wednesday afternoon after a staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19 and several other staff members were identified as close contacts, according to the Bozeman School District announcement.
“Please do not have your eighth grade child come to school tomorrow or Friday,” the release said. “Teachers will provide further information on the details for remote instruction.”
The decision was made “due to the number of staff members currently involved in the quarantine.”
Sixth- and seventh-grade students will continue in-person instruction, the district said.
The school will provide free remote lunches to its students for pickup on its campus from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., or at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank from 1 to 4 p.m.
Chief Joseph Middle School was the second school to announce remote classes due to positive coronavirus cases and staff quarantines.
On Tuesday, Irving Elementary went 100% remote after a staff member tested positive for the virus late-Monday and contact tracing efforts were ongoing. The school returned to in-person instruction on Wednesday.
The district has reported its highest number of quarantines this week, according to its daily quarantine and isolation database. On Tuesday, there were 52 adult staff and 294 students quarantined, topping the previous day’s 40 adult staff and 269 students in quarantine.
In an earlier email from the district, administrators warned parents to expect class and even school disruptions due to quarantine and staffing shortages. It told families to expect switches to 100% remote learning while the district conducts contact tracing, quarantines staff and students or deals with staff shortages.
Casey Bertram, deputy superintendent of curriculum and technology, told the Chronicle on Tuesday that as coronavirus cases continued to spread in the county, classes and schools moving to 100% remote would likely mirror that.
On Monday, there were 226 new cases reported in Gallatin County, the first time the county has topped 200 cases in a day.
Chief Joseph families were told to look for additional information from Principal Patrick McClellan on the schedule for next week, “as there may be additional remote learning only days for eighth graders next week.”
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.