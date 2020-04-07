A group of volunteers sewing medical-grade masks for Bozeman’s hospital said they have 1,600 masks in circulation but are asking for money to help make more.
Karen Searle, organizer for Medical Masks for Bozeman Health, said she’s worked 16 hours a day and maxed out her credit cards buying material for the masks. Though she anticipates getting reimbursed for that, she said, the group can’t wait for more resources.
“We’re making the masks, but we’re not covering our expenses yet,” Searle said.
The group has set up a Go Fund Me page called “Medical Masks for Bozeman Health” to raise $75,000. Searle said that money would go toward buying different materials like elastic to hook to a person’s ears, metal for the nose part and antimicrobial material for the main part of the masks.
“Not everyone can sew, you know, but everyone wants to help,” Searle said.
Searle set the goal so high because she said that’s how much it would cost to continue making masks for a year. If the group raises a surplus of money, Searle said, the volunteers would donate that to the Bozeman Health Foundation, the hospital’s nonprofit.
Searle said the group so far has given the Bozeman hospital 1,600 masks in its first three weeks of sewing. However, she said, some masks have been replaced with updated patterns and material that works better than the previous prototype.
From the time the hospital approved the masks, Searle said, the group was doing “beta and going live all in the same breath.” She said they didn’t have the luxury of testing out the masks before sending them out to the field.
“I call it rancher engineering — we just had to go,” Searle said.
Though she organized the response, Searle said, she’s a better carpenter than she is a sewer and credited the volunteers for the number of masks made. The group went from nearly 400 members to more than 3,000 people who offered their help.
“I am in awe to turn out a product like this where every stitch matters … in order for it to be medical grade,” Searle said.
Not all volunteers are sewing masks for the hospital, she said. Some people are sewing masks for their family, friends and neighbors.
“Part of the success is it’s giving us purpose — it’s helping us through these challenging times,” Searle said. “The people who are sewing are not at home pacing, they are mobilized.”
