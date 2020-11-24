For four hours on two Wednesday afternoons, representatives from various parts of the Bozeman School District met virtually with the goal of reaching an agreement on the best way forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the district split between whether in-person or remote learning is the safest path forward and teachers reporting exhaustion, the meetings were an attempt to bridge the gap, release tension and create solutions to some of the problems within the district.
“The schools are so central to our community, and with the complexities COVID have thrown in, there’s no clear path forward,” said Pat Strauss, human resources director with the district.
Since the summer, the district has struggled to decide between in-person and a combination of virtual learning. Teachers have reported feeling overwhelmed with balancing in-person and virtual students while learning a new online management system. These issues have been exacerbated by increasing COVID-19 cases in the district and a shortage of substitutes while more staff are in quarantine due to contact tracing.
The virtual meetings on Nov. 11 and 18 have involved three trustees, three principals, a district administrator, the union president and 10 teachers representing all three school levels.
Strauss said everyone involved is focused on making sure students have access to a quality education, but that’s one part of a “very complex issue.”
“It disregards the COVID outbreak that’s happening right now and the fears that many staff, students and families have right now,” he said.
In his 35 years in education, he said he’s never seen a more challenging time for the schools. Regardless of the good intention and the rationale, Strauss said whatever the district decides it still seems to be alienating 50% of its constituents.
Tami Phillippi, president of the Bozeman Education Association, said everyone wants students in classrooms five days a week, but because of contact tracing, mandatory quarantines and the shortage of substitutes, it’s hard to make that happen.
The series of meetings is an effort to find solutions that teachers, families, administrators and trustees can support. Those involved in the meetings cautioned it’s a slow and deliberate process.
In the first meeting, the groups discussed what the worst possible outcome of coming together would be. The second meeting, a week later, was more solutions-focused. After dividing into smaller groups, everyone generated creative fixes to the district’s pandemic-induced problems.
“One of the elementary school teachers said, ‘We’re trying to hold everything together with duct tape and bubble gum,’” said Trustee Tanya Reinhardt, one of the board members involved in the meetings.
Reinhardt said the goal of the meetings is to figure out a pressure release valve for the teachers and how to keep what’s working well in the district while improving what isn’t.
Over the last few months, tensions between the school board and teachers were increasing, with some educators saying their voices were not being heard.
Strauss said the district and the teachers union have developed a strong relationship over the years. As teachers were voicing their opinion via email and in school board meetings, trustees heard the message but he said there was not a mechanism in place to respond to their concerns.
“Unfortunately what happened is a lot of our teachers felt like they weren’t being listened to because they weren’t seeing action,” Strauss said.
He said the way the district knew how to work itself out of the situation was through its consensus process, a style of negotiations that brings representatives throughout the district together to brainstorm a solution that all parties can agree on.
“When you’re operating as a school district and you’re going through the day-to-day operations it’s difficult for all parties to be heard,” said Trustee Greg Neil, also involved in the process.
He said the two meetings have given the board an opportunity to understand where the teachers are at and what the district was asking them to do. While there was still work to be done, he said the board had information it didn’t have before.
The process, which typically takes place over a week of daily meetings, has been extended with four-hour meetings on Wednesdays.
“We just don’t have the luxury of that kind of time,” Strauss said. “The best we can do right now is to meet in these four-hour blocks.”
Reinhardt said having the meetings this way is possible because it’s at the top of mind for everyone involved and people are willing to keep coming back to the table.
The district has a history of solving issues through this method. The negotiation style was first introduced around 2000, when Bozeman teachers were close to striking under the old style of bargaining.
While it’s typically used for union contract negotiations, the process has also been used for large decisions within the district, like realigning boundaries in the elementary district. Most recently, it was used to decide whether to build a second high school and later to determine the new school’s boundaries.
Trustees, administrators and the teachers union all credit it with improving communication between the entities over the years.
“It allows us to share our stories and what we’re experiencing, what our visions and goals are,” said Phillippi, the head of the teachers union.
The group will meet next on Dec. 2. Strauss said the group plans to synthesize the ideas that were generated in the last meeting and use it as a starting point to solving some of the issues facing the district around the pandemic.
Neil said the meetings were a way to reunify the school district after a tough seven months. The two meetings were a good beginning through a process that has helped the district before, and one that “in hindsight, we should have used months ago,” he said.
Phillippi said with more people weighing in but not feeling heard, it became more crucial to start having the tough conversations and using the consensus process to get to the “nitty gritty” of what the issue was.
“The longer we didn’t talk to each other, the longer we weren’t listening and problem solving, the longer it would take the community to have faith in what we were doing,” she said.
