School buildings are closed and students are stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Bozeman teachers and principals are finding fun ways to connect with kids through car parades and dance videos.
Chief Joseph Middle School teachers held a three-hour car parade Friday throughout the school’s attendance area.
About 50 teachers drove their pickups and minivans decorated with balloons, hearts and “We Miss You” messages. They honked and waved to kids on bikes, parents and grandparents clustered on sidewalks along their route. One mother held a big “Thank You” sign for the teachers.
“It was amazing,” said Brian Ayers, CJMS principal, who drove his Jeep in the parade. “The staff was so joyful, excited and happy to see the students, and each other. … There were tears.”
Teachers hadn’t seen their students except virtually for the last seven weeks, he said. Bozeman schools were on spring break when the governor ordered Montana schools to shut down because of the dangerous new coronavirus.
As CJMS teachers gathered at the school parking lot before the parade, sixth-grade teacher Michelle Keefe said she came “just to support our students, so together we can show we miss them and they’re not going through it alone.”
French teacher Linnea Skoog’s car said “Bonjour, We Miss You” on one window and “Hola!” from the Spanish teacher on the other side.
“I want to see my students,” Skoog said. “They deserve to see we still appreciate them and care about them and want to connect with them. It will be fun to see their smiles again.”
Ayers said the parade drove as far as Elk Grove by Four Corners and up Sypes Canyon and Bridger Canyon. Families could follow the parade’s progress on Google maps, so they’d know when to go outside and wave.
“This was totally teacher-driven,” Ayers said. “They miss their kids. It was such an awesome experience.”
Meanwhile, music teacher Chelsea Quiñones connected with Morning Star Elementary School students by creating a YouTube dance video starring more than 125 kids, parents and teachers.
The “Waka Waka Morning Star Dance Challenge” went up Tuesday on YouTube and has been seen more than 750 times.
Quiñones said she picked Shakira’s song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” because it was one of her students’ favorites whenever they got to have a class dance party as a reward for good behavior.
She made a YouTube video teaching the dance moves, based on a “Just Dance” video game, and invited students to record videos of themselves dancing. Then she figured out, with help of YouTube “how to” videos, how to mix together all the individual videos together in a kind of patchwork quilt.
The benefit, Quiñones said, is “just having kids and families moving and dancing and laughing.”
“There’s so much joy in dancing,” she said. “If we can capture that on video and kids can see themselves and their friends they haven’t seen, that joy can continue to spread.”
Morning Star Principal Darren Schlepp said the most challenging part of online teaching is missing the face-to-face connections that help build strong relationships.
“One of the main goals is to bring our families together, to have a celebration of our school and relief from not being together,” he said. “And have some fun.”
Schlepp, who showed off his own John Travolta disco moves to “Freak Out” in a “dancing principal challenge” video, also an appearance in the school-wide dance video.
“It’s so cool what’s going on,” Superintendent Bob Connors said. “I’m proud of everybody.”
