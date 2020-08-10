Bozeman School Board trustees agreed Monday night to start this school year with students in school just two days a week, rather than five days a week, in hopes it would be safer in the COVID-19 era.
Facing one of the most divisive issues the board has confronted in many years, School Board trustees split 5-3 in favor of the two-day-week plan.
Supporters of the two-day plan said if Gallatin County’s virus numbers shrink, the schools could move to everyone’s goal of getting all kids back in school five days a week.
Superintendent Bob Connors said the switch could happen in three weeks once virus cases fall to some trigger point, which has yet to be set.
After last week’s eight-hour meeting, it appeared from trustees’ comments that most were leaning toward bringing Bozeman’s more than 7,000 kids and 500 teachers back into schools five days a week.
Trustee Douglas Fischer argued that this country has tried to “cut corners” with the coronavirus at almost every turn, and as a result society has had to retreat and start over.
Fischer urged starting the school year with a “blended” plan, that would have kids in class two days a week and learning from home by computer three days a week. He called it a temporary bridge that would allow moving as soon as possible to five days a week in class when virus numbers shrink.
To rush into the five-day a week plan immediately would likely mean schools would have to close by Halloween, Fischer said, with months of chaos and uncertainty for parents.
Voting on the other side, Trustee Andy Willett argued in favor of the “cohort” plan that would get kids back in school five days a week. Willett said he was worried about kids who may not have books or square meals at home, and kids with learning gaps who will fall further behind if they’re not in school every day.
“Kids — they’re safer in school than on the street,” Willett said.
Connors recommended the two-day-a-week “blended” plan. It splits students at each school into two groups, possibly by last name, with half attending Monday and Tuesday and the other half Thursday and Friday.
That means only 10 to 15 kids would be in each classroom at a time, half the regular 20 to 30 kids, so there would be more room for social distancing. Wednesdays would be used for deep cleaning, teacher preparation and working with struggling students.
More than 800 people listened in to the board’s online Zoom meeting, and dozens commented. Some 1,090 people sent in emails.
Parents split on the issue. Some argued kids would be at greater risk if they end up home alone three days a week or, if working parents put them in day care or camps, they’d be exposed to many more people than if they stayed in regular classrooms.
“The blended model isn’t an option for working families,” said parent Alicia Kearns.
“I can’t afford child care three days a week,” said one mother who’s also a teacher.
A handful of high school and middle school students commented, all saying they want to be in school five days a week. “I would love to be back in school,” one said.
Trustees Tanya Reinhardt, Wendy Tage, Gary Lusin, Fischer and Chair Sandy Wilson supported the two-day blended model. Trustees Greg Neil, Kevin Black and Willett supported the five-day cohort model.
“If we rush too fast and put a large group of people in an enclosed space,” Lusin said, it risks faster spread of the virus.
Connors argued the blended model, combining in-person and online learning, offered the best chance to avoid major disruption when outbreaks occur among students or staffs. He said there would be less risk that schools would have to be shut down entirely and all kids sent home for remote or online learning.
The “cohort” model would seek to limit spread of the virus by limiting students’ interactions to groups, or cohorts, of no more than 50 kids. Instead of interacting with all 300 or 500 students at their school, kids would have lunch or recess with a smaller group with, for example, two third-grade classes getting together.
Under either scenario, parents who want to keep their children home for 100% remote learning could do so and would no longer be required to make a year-long commitment. A new signup option will go out to parents Tuesday so they can register by Aug. 19. Some 325 families were interested, administrators said.
Trustees also voted 8-0 to push the start of school for students back to Sept. 8. The delay will give teachers time to train on new software for remote teaching.
Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department officer, gave school officials an update on COVID-19. As of Monday the county has seen 962 confirmed cases, 39 are active and no one is hospitalized. The seven-day average was 10.9 new positive cases a day, down from a peak of 45 new cases on July 23.
The local virus numbers are getting better, but the trends can change quickly, Kelley said. He said his own staff isn’t unanimous about what schools should do.
No matter what, Kelley said, students are going to get the virus and when that happens entire classes will probably have to be quarantined. If there are positive cases, he said, the health department would share the information with parents at that school while protecting privacy.
Reinhardt said the blended model is a moderate, phased approach. Wilson said the blended option would help protect the health of teachers and staff.
Neil said he attended a meeting of pediatricians and heard support there for the cohort plan. “Kids should be back in school five days a week,” he said.
Tage said it’s important to cut class sizes in half. “Fifteen kids in a classroom is the max,” she said.
Connors said he hadn’t slept for about four weeks. “I want kids back, five days a week,” he said. “Blended is the best way to do it.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.