The Bozeman School Board will meet Monday to decide whether to reopen schools for Bozeman’s 7,000 students or to stick with online learning at home to avoid the dangerous coronavirus.
“Between now and then our team is going to put together the best plan possible,” Superintendent Bob Connors said Thursday.
There’s a lot to consider, including students’ physical health and mental health, Connors said.
On one hand, a lot of kids have caregivers who are 65 years old or older, considered at risk from the virus, he said. On the other, some kids aren’t living in safe situations and may be under added stress because of the virus.
The Bozeman School Board will hold an online meeting Monday at 5:45 p.m., over an online platform, which allows the public to listen and write comments to the board. Meeting access information will be posted on the agenda Friday on the school district website (www.bsd7.org).
Gov. Steve Bullock changed his stay-at-home orders Wednesday to allow phased, limited reopening of businesses, churches and schools. Bullock’s plan allows schools to reopen May 7 but leaves the decision up to local school boards.
Gallatin City-County Health Department officer Matt Kelley on Thursday endorsed the governor’s plan, which still leaves the decision up to local school boards.
The state Office of Public Instruction has recommended that public schools continue with online classes. OPI planned to hold another meeting with school leaders across the state Thursday afternoon.
“We’re going to do what’s best for Bozeman,” said Connors, noting that Bozeman High School is the largest in the state, so it may need different decisions than smaller schools.
He acknowledged it is “very difficult to do social distancing" -- requiring people to stay 6 feet apart -- "in a school setting."
Whether students return to their classrooms and continue learning from home, Connors said, “we know it’s not going to make everybody happy.” He has received emails from people who wanted a decision to reopen 30 seconds after the governor’s announcement and others who don’t want schools to reopen until Christmas.
Spring competitive sports have been canceled because the Montana High School Association had sent a letter saying it would cancel the season if schools didn’t reopen by May 4. This wasn’t a decision made by Bozeman school officials, Connors said.
Bozeman High’s prom is now officially canceled, he said. The school district last week put out a “road map” with timetables, which said said prom would be canceled unless schools reopened by April 27.
As far as graduation goes, the governor’s plan for reopening the state calls for limiting groups to no more than 10 in this, the first phase. There’s no timetable for starting the second phase, when groups of up to 50 people would be allowed. But Bozeman High has about 500 students in its senior class. Only in the third phase would a crowd of thousands of people be permitted.
Connors said he hopes to wait on the graduation decision as long as possible to see how events unfold. The chances of holding Bozeman High’s traditional graduation don’t look good, he said, adding he doesn’t want to reignite the virus in Gallatin County.
The governor’s April 22 directive set out guidelines for reopening schools. They should:
--Consider offering a mix of in-person and remote learning; provide individual instruction, especially for at-risk students; help students who fall behind during remote learning; and make sure graduation ceremonies meet social distancing requirements.
--Disinfect door handles, desks and common spaces frequently.
--Require hand washing in regular intervals.
--Keep libraries, gyms and playgrounds off limits unless they can be sanitized between groups.
--Provide hand sanitizer.
--Check temperatures and screen symptoms when practical.
--Require anyone -- students or staff -- with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.
--Consider breaking larger classes into smaller groups.
--Consider having students attend alternate days or half days.
