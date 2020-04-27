Bozeman’s public schools will remain closed for the rest of this school year as the community continues to deal with the new coronavirus.
School board trustees voted 8-0 Monday night to approve Superintendent Bob Connors’ recommendation to continue teaching Bozeman’s 7,000 students over the internet or by other remote methods through June.
The vote was unanimous, despite pleas from a few parents to reopen schools as quickly as possible. Some described helping kids do lessons at home as “devastating.” Yet other parents argued it was more important to keep families safe from the virus.
“This is the eve of the first death in Gallatin County” from coronavirus, said Trustee Heide Arneson. She argued there are so many unknowns with this virus, the wise thing now is to keep schools closed. “I hope in the fall, we’ll know a lot more.”
Trustee Sandy Wilson, a retired teacher, asked how schools could reopen and follow public health directions to keep a 6-foot distance to avoid spreading the virus.
Wilson talked about the practical problems of maintaining distance between kids on school buses, in classrooms where students sit at common tables and when kids walk down hallways. How would children wash their hands frequently when there’s one classroom sink for 20 kids, she asked. What if teachers are in the over-65 age group, or have health issues that put them or family members at risk. And how would teachers ever get children to keep masks on all day.
“I’m not convinced we can do it safely, for our students, staff or our community,” Wilson said.
Some 486 people listened in on the school board’s online meeting, held on Zoom, making it the largest crowd for a school meeting since 1998 when the public packed Willson Auditorium to debate closing an elementary school.
Gov. Steve Bullock has announced a phased lifting of his stay-at-home order, with retail businesses opening this week, restaurants and bars next week and local school boards making their own decisions to reopen after May 7. If schools do reopen, they’re supposed to clean door handles and other common surfaces frequently, have regular hand washing, check temperatures and enforce social distancing.
Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department officer, spoke to the board online, saying the number of new cases here is down drastically, from 20% to 25% of suspected cases testing positive per day, to below 5%, and in the last few days, zero.
But by fall we’re not going to have a cure or vaccine, and there could still be resurgence, Kelley said. Some 55,000 Americans have died so far.
“We’re going to be living with COVID-19 this year and probably next year,” Kelley said.
During public comment, Jack Munson, a high school freshman, said he’s concerned about the emotional and mental impact on students and favors returning to school. One mother asked if seniors could return to Bozeman High to get some “closure.”
A Longfellow School mom said “schools are just Petri dishes in the flu season,” and it didn’t seem wise to her to return to school now.
One Sacajawea Middle School dad said that since there won’t be a vaccine by the fall, we’re going to have to learn to just live with the coronavirus, and some students should be allowed to return to school if their parents have to work.
The education kids are getting online isn’t anywhere near what they’d get in school, he said.
Monday’s vote didn’t tackle the question of graduation, set for June 7. “We will have a graduation ceremony,” Connors said, though it may not look like a regular graduation.
The board’s vote included extending the state of emergency, which will allow the district to continue to receive state funding.
A survey of parents found that since Bozeman schools moved from in-person to online classes, 80% to 90% of elementary school parents are satisfied, said Marilyn King, deputy superintendent.
