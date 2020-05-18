Bozeman school officials are hoping and planning to reopen this fall, but are working on plans in case the coronavirus pandemic prevents it.
Bozeman School Board trustees Monday night asked about rumors among parents that the school district plans to continue with online and remote instruction, instead of regular classroom instruction, when the school year begins in late August.
“There’s an impression out there that our focus is not to open next fall,” Trustee Wendy Tage said.
Superintendent Bob Connors said that’s not correct, but whether schools will reopen depends on what phase of reopening we’re in. And that depends on how successful Montana and Gallatin County are in keeping the deadly virus from spreading.
Gov. Steve Bullock, who ordered Montana public schools to close in March and issued stay-at-home orders, has been gradually allowing schools and businesses to reopen, with restrictions to contain the virus. Most school districts, including Bozeman’s, decided that with no treatment and no vaccine, it was safer to keep schools closed through June and have students learn from home.
“We will have a framework ready to return to school in the fall,” Connor said. He said a task force including teachers, administrators and community members is going to work on the issue.
Parents would like to know at least two weeks before the first day of school, Trustee Gary Lusin said.
Luke Terry, Bozeman High Student Council secretary-treasurer, said kids he has talked with really want to return to school instead of learning from home.
“A lot of people don’t like being away from their friends,” Terry said. “They like being free – it’s basically like early summer.” He added he likes being able to sleep in, but is feeling pretty lonely. “A lot of people are really worried we’re not going to go back to school in the fall.”
Trustee Tanya Reinhardt asked if the Bozeman schools should consider changing the school calendar to line up with Montana State University’s. Pat Strauss, human resources director, said that would be a complicated question, affecting the teachers’ contact and state requirements.
MSU President Waded Cruzado announced last week that MSU would begin classes two weeks early on Aug. 17, so the fall semester could end right before Thanksgiving. That will allow the campus to close over the heart of winter, when flu season is typically in full swing, which could make it even harder to deal with coronavirus.
Connors said he’s ordering ponchos as well as masks for the 500 Bozeman High seniors expected to attend graduation on June 7 at MSU’s Bobcat Stadium.
Connors announced last week that graduation for the largest graduating class in the state would be held that Sunday at 2 p.m.
But health officials preferred the MSU stadium, which holds 20,000 people, over the high school stadium because it will allow more space between graduating seniors and more space between their guests – limited to two each.
The school board’s main business Monday was to swear in newly elected trustees — incumbent Greg Neil and newcomer Kevin Black — and to say farewell to Heide Arneson, who chose not to run again after serving 12 years. Trustees thanked Arneson for her hard work and for always focusing on students, especially those with handicaps.
Trustee Sandy Wilson was elected board chair for the coming year and Neil elected vice chair.
