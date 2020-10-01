The Bozeman School District is struggling to fill at least 10 custodian positions and is also short on substitute teachers.
With the elementary schools scheduled to begin five days of in-person learning as early as Nov. 2, an overwhelming shortage of essential staff could threaten one of the criteria for reopening: district staffing capacity.
“We’re not there yet, and we hope we don’t get there but this is an issue we need to continue to work on addressing so we can serve the students in the model we’re all working to get to, five days of in-person instruction,” said Steve Johnson, deputy superintendent of operations for the district.
He said the district was making progress and was in the process of hiring two custodians, leaving 10 vacancies left.
“Its still a shortage that’s difficult to deal with because of the cleaning demands we’re faced with today,” he said. “It puts pressure on the whole teaching staff and others to do work that we would hope would be done by custodian staff.”
He said staffing challenges like this are common when the local economy is strong. For custodian positions, Johnson said the district typically competes with building, contractor and industry trades.
“If people can get paid a bit more to go out and work with a contractor, they work with a contractor,” he said. “Shortages come about when the Bozeman economy is doing really well because that’s what we’re competing with.”
He said for no previous custodial experience, the district offers $16.58 per hour and for those with up to five years of experience, the starting hourly salary is $17.91.
Johnson said he hasn’t heard of coronavirus safety concerns preventing anyone from taking a custodial job or any concerns from current employees.
“We have practices and polices in place keeping them safe, and they have access to all the personal protective equipment,” he said. “I’m not hearing that’s a concern, more about other opportunities for them to do other things.”
The staffing challenges also extend to the district’s substitute teacher pool. Johnson said the pool of substitutes is at 60, but it’s one of the lowest it’s been in a while.
“Anecdotally, it might have something more to do with the COVID situation, and people not wanting to put themselves in that position,” he said of the substitute teacher shortage.
As an example, he said the district needed 41 substitute teachers for Thursday, but only had 31 filled as of Wednesday afternoon. If nothing changed, the district would be short 10 substitutes.
“It varies from day to day,” he said. “Some days we’re quite short so what happens is other full-time employees need to step up and they need to sub instead of doing their normal job.”
He attributed the substitute shortage to COVID-19 concerns and unfamiliarity with the district’s new learning management system, Canvas. Some people may feel uncomfortable navigating Canvas with no prior experience.
Johnson said the district was working to put together formal Canvas training opportunities for substitutes in the hopes more will say yes when they’re called to fill in for teachers.
Some teachers may be absent for quarantine periods after being in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. But others might be out for district meetings, like curriculum development, or are being encouraged to stay home if they have any symptoms of illness, he said
But if the teacher absences gets significantly higher than the pool of substitutes, it could affect the district, or a specific school, from staying open to in-person learning. During Monday’s school board meeting, trustees established staffing capacity as one of the criteria that could force a school to go 100% remote.
Bozeman is not the only district struggling to hire critical staff positions. There have been reports throughout the country of shortages on substitute teachers and support staff.
In Montana, districts in Missoula, Kalispell and Billings have all reported similar staffing challenges. The Bozeman School District said it is continuing to brainstorm different options, including increasing pay and expanding advertising for the positions.
Johnson said he hoped spreading the word of the openings and why they were so critical would inspire more people to apply.
“If we’re going to make this work, we need to have the people to make this work,” he said.
