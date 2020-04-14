Montana’s public schools expect to receive more than $41 million in coronavirus emergency relief funds from the federal CARES Act, and the Bozeman School District expects an estimated $617,000.
School administrators are just starting to discuss how that money might best be used, Steve Johnson, deputy superintendent, told the Bozeman School Board on Monday night.
A plan for using the money must be submitted by the end of September, said Superintendent Bob Connors.
The way Congress wrote the $2 trillion CARES Act, schools can use their share of the money for a very wide range of expenses, including such catch-alls as “providing principals and others school leaders with the resources necessary to address the needs of their individual schools.”
The law has a long list of possible uses of the funds: general education, low-income and special education students, adult education, family literacy, technical training, homeless student assistance, racial minorities, foster children, responding to coronavirus, training staff in sanitation and reducing the spread of diseases, buying supplies to sanitize school buildings, and providing meals, education technology, mental health services, summer school and after-school programs for students, and anything needed to keep local school services going and existing staff employed.
“As you can see, the allowed use of the funds is very broad,” Johnson wrote in an email Tuesday.
“We have just begun the process of working out a plan for the best use of the funds.”
The school board last month voted to cancel two proposed tax increases that were already approved for the May 5 ballot “out of concern for the economic impact COVID-19 is having on local businesses and individuals,” Johnson wrote. Voters are no longer going to be asked to OK raising property taxes by $669,000 — or $364,000 in the high school district and $305,000 in the elementary district.
The federal CARES Act money is one-time rather than ongoing money, Johnson wrote, but it will make up for $617,000 of next year’s shortfall and help balance school budgets.
“Any plan we develop for the use of the funds will have to take into account that reality,” he said. The Bozeman School District, he added, “has not furloughed any employees … we have been able to keep them working.”
The amount of money each school district receives is based on how many low-income, Title I students live in the district. Because the Bozeman community is generally prosperous, it’s getting substantially less money than it would if funds were based solely on enrollment, Johnson wrote.
The Montana Office of Public Instruction released a preliminary list estimating how much each school district would receive. Some small districts would have received less than $10,000, but OPI Superintendent Elsie Arntzen plans to add some federal dollars to ensure each district gets at least $10,000.
