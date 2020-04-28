With Bozeman schools closed through June by the coronavirus pandemic, school bus service is canceled, but the school district and bus contractor First Student have agreed on a payment to help keep drivers who may be needed next fall.
School board trustees voted 8-0 Monday to approve the renegotiated contract, a compromise that will pay First Student 56% of its normal daily costs while buses are idle, or $6,775 per day. That works out to more than $386,000 for the rest of this school year.
Meanwhile the school district figures it’s saving $12,152 per day because buses aren’t running.
“We’re interested in ensuring we have bus service when school resumes next fall,” said Mike Waterman, school business services director. “We’re making sure drivers and aides are available and buses are up and running.”
The two sides have been talking since Bozeman school buses stopped running March 23, after spring break and after Gov. Steve Bullock’s order March 15 to close Montana public schools because of the health emergency. The two sides have been trying to come to a “reasonable solution,” Waterman said.
“It gives them the ability to retain drivers and staff,” he said, while on the other hand, “We don’t feel we should pay full cost for buses that are not actually running.”
The agreement gives First Student the responsibility to give drivers and staff the opportunity to earn 100% of their regular wages, Waterman said. How that will work is up to the company to figure out.
In addition, the renegotiated contract eases up on penalties the school district charges for buses that fail to run their routes or deliver kids to school late.
Instead of $1,000 for every penalty, the bus company will be charged about $390 for failing to run a bus route and $130 for a bus that’s late.
Waterman said if those penalties are too high, it wouldn’t help when the district seeks bidders for its next multi-year contract.
One school bus driver for the past eight years, Bob Bullock, spoke in favor of keeping schools closed for the rest of this school year, instead of trying to return to regular classes from online and remote instruction.
Probably one-third of Bozeman school bus drivers are in the older age group that the governor says should stay at home, Bullock said, even as the state lifts other restrictions. Next school year, bus drivers are going to need proper protective gear from the virus, he said.
School board Chair Andy Willett thanked Bullock for his “awesome” longevity and service.
Gail Schontzler can be reached at gails@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.