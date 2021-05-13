At least 650 Bozeman School District students have registered for COVID-19 vaccine clinics following the recent authorization for giving shots to 12- to 15-year-olds.
The clinics are scheduled Friday and Monday for children 12 years and older in partnership with the Gallatin City-County Health Department and the school district.
The Food and Drug Administration this week expanded emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommended its use for the adolescent age group on Wednesday. COVID vaccines were already available to people ages 16 and older.
Vaccinations are planned Friday at Sacajawea and Chief Joseph middle schools and Monday at Bozeman and Gallatin high schools.
“The demand has been so great that we have expanded appointment slots at each school to accommodate more families,” the school district said in a news release. “Despite these expanded appointments, we may not be able to accommodate all families that wish to have their child vaccinated.”
Children younger than 18 years old need parent or guardian permission for the vaccine. The schools have sent private registration links to the parent contact emails in Powerschool and the links include parental consent.
If parents have not received the appointment link, they can contact their child’s school.
In an updated safety measure, the district is now asking for a signed consent note from the parent if they’re not accompanying the student to their vaccination appointment.
The district said in its news release that it had received questions from parents about “misinformation being spread on social media.”
“These vaccine clinics are voluntary and are being conducted as a service to the community via a partnership between BSD7 and the Gallatin City-County Health Department,” the district said.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department is also holding a vaccine clinic open to 12- to 15-year-olds on May 18 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
Private vaccine providers with doses of Pfizer can also begin offering appointments to 12- to 15-year-olds with the FDA’s recent authorization.
The health department has previously said COVID-19 vaccines are an important tool to stopping the pandemic and ensuring schools can fully open in the fall. Fully vaccinated people aren’t required to quarantine as long as they don’t have symptoms, potentially cutting down on the number of school-related quarantines.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.