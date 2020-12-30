The Bozeman School District applauded the task force that developed the district’s COVID-19 metrics and decision-making matrix during a special board meeting Wednesday.
District administrators presented on the data tools designed to help make recommendations to the school board on different modes of learning across the three school levels.
Trustee Gary Lusin, who was also a member of the COVID-19 advisory task force, said the metrics and matrix were meant to be a guide to help the board make decisions toward more or less in-person learning.
“I think that’s important to know because if the trend begins to change and we need to back off, we can consider that,” he said. “It can take us in both directions.”
The task force came out of the ongoing consensus talks between the district and the Bozeman Education Association. The conversations with teachers highlighted the need for clear and defined metrics that included community and internal data.
“I can’t believe the hours they put into it going into a busy season anyway,” Trustee Tanya Reinhardt said.
Interim Co-Superintendent Casey Bertram, who presented the detailed spreadsheets and matrix, said the task force had completed their goal and had no plans to continue meeting.
The metrics are divided between internal district data and community-wide data reported by the Gallatin City-County Health Department. Each school level has its own dashboard to score the three community metrics and five internal metrics.
The decision-making matrix combines the level of community transmission on one side with the level of school impact on the other side to help guide decisions. Recommendations on the matrix range from considering a least restrictive model, less restrictive model, more restrict model and most restrictive model of learning.
The three dashboards will be updated each Friday afternoon after the health department publishes its weekly surveillance and school reports.
The metrics and matrix were also designed to help central office administrators and building administration make school-specific decisions on temporary moves to remote learning based on building staffing and COVID-19 data.
Bertram told the board the district was already collecting most of the data points for their decisions but this consolidated them into one location that’s accessible to trustees, staff and residents. The Google Spreadsheets can be accessed on the district's COVID-19 Update Information page.
Trustees also approved the inclusion of “essential to consider” items in the district’s internal metrics. They include student and adult mental health, student achievement and growth, impacts of student and staff quarantines, food security, child abuse and neglect data, Help Center Youth data, child care concerns and school clusters of COVID-19 cases.
Trustee Douglas Fischer said he appreciated the emphasis on those harder to define points too.
“These metrics give us a guideline for questions but there are other questions we need to be accountable to and to consider,” he said.
He said the metrics and matrix “brings a lot of transparency to how we make decisions.”
Trustee Greg Neil said he was happy to have the spreadsheets, adding the “community has been asking for formal metrics for some time.”
Neil also said the sprit of the document was to keep the kids in the middle of any decision-making and move toward having students back in the building five days a week.
“If we’re going to err on one side or the other, I do feel this experiment of pulling kids out of schools three days a week has gone far enough.”
Chairperson Sandy Wilson said she was glad the metrics included the schools internal data and the district was doing everything it could to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The first full week of metrics collected will be Jan. 8, after the schools return from winter break.
Bertram said the matrix doesn’t lock anyone into a decision but is meant to trigger discussions.
He told the trustees he expected the administration would make its next recommendations to the board using the tools at the Jan. 11 meeting.
When the middle schools’ transition to five days of in-person learning was postponed, the board voted to revisit the decision in January. The high schools are also scheduled to move to five days of in-person learning on Jan. 25, based on previous board action.
A couple people made public comment in support of the new metrics and decision-making matrix.
They also raised a couple of additional questions to trustees including what would happen to the district’s mask mandate if the state’s mandate ended and if the return of Montana State University students would lead to an increase of cases in the district.
Toward the end of the meeting, a few board members circled back to the mask mandate.
Fischer and Wilson said they were both under the impression that the mask mandate inside schools was something the district determined outside of what the state was doing.
Reinhardt also asked if the district’s mask mandate would be a specific topic of discussion in the future.
Wilson said she was hesitant to discuss it in too much detail during Wednesday’s meeting because it wasn’t publicly noticed on the board’s agenda.
She asked Bertram to work through the mask mandate for a future update to the trustees and public.
