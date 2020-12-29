Bozeman School District administrators will present a detailed series of metrics to the school board Wednesday to guide decisions on opening or closing schools to in-person learning.
The special board meeting was called for 7 a.m. Wednesday via Zoom after the district’s COVID-19 advisory task force reached a consensus on the data points and accompanying decision matrix, according to administrators.
“This puts it all in one place to help make decision and help make recommendations,” said Casey Bertram, interim co-superintendent.
Bertram said it’s a “decision-making support tool” for the administration to make recommendations to the school board on different modes of learning across the three school levels.
“Ultimately, the board of trustees has to weigh all those factors and they’ll be the ones making the ultimate decision,” he said.
The metrics and matrix were also designed to help central office administrators and building administration make school specific decisions based on staffing and COVID-19 data on temporary moves to remote learning.
The metrics are divided between internal district data and community-wide data reported by the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
The community data are divided into three metrics: new cases per 100,000 over 14 days, percent of positive tests over 14 days and percent changes in new cases per 100,000 for seven days compared to previous seven days.
The community data is based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s reported weekly by the health department in a supplemental school report.
The internal district data includes five metrics: new cases in the district per 100,000 over 14 days, adult staffing capacity, ability to implement COVID-19 mitigation strategies, contact tracing capacity and district versus community COVID-19 transmission.
Each of the eight metric points is classified as low, medium or high and assigned a corresponding point value of one, two or three points.
Each school level has its own dashboard listing the low, medium or high scores for the eight data points. The three community metrics and five internal metrics are added into a total score to be included in the dashboard.
The three dashboards are meant to be a weekly snapshot of the data over time.
The district also developed a decision-making matrix to help determine the type of instructional model. The level of community transmission (based on the total of the three community metrics) is on one side. The level of school impact (based on the total of the five internal district metrics) is on the other side of the matrix.
The recommendations on the matrix range from considering a least restrictive model, less restrictive model, more restrictive model and most restrictive model of learning.
The intention is to update the dashboards for the three school levels each Friday, after the health department publishes their weekly surveillance and school reports, Bertram said.
While the data from the county health department and some of the district’s own internal data have been available, the district is making it all public and putting it in one place for staff, families and the public to access via Google Spreadsheets.
If approved Wednesday, the administration is expecting to make its first recommendations to the board using the new metrics and matrix at the Jan. 11 board meeting.
When the middle schools’ transition to five days of in-person learning was postponed, the board voted to revisit the decision on Jan. 11. The high schools are also scheduled to move to five days of in-person learning on Jan. 25.
The internal district metrics also highlight “essential to consider” items. Those include student and adult mental health, student achievement and growth, impacts of student and staff quarantine, food security, child abuse and neglect data, Help Center Youth data, child care concerns and school clusters of COVID-19 cases.
“They’re a bit nebulous but also important,” Bertram said. “They’re at the top (of the spreadsheet) on purpose. We need to think through all of those things.”
For example, he said the elementary schools metrics could show the district should consider a moderately restrictive option, or the blended model of learning.
“However, when you take all of those essential to consider items, we feel pretty good about having our prekindergarten to fifth grade kids in five days a week,” he said.
He said the school board will be considering the hard data points but will also be looking at those harder-to-define items.
In the event that the community metrics are high and the internal metrics are low, the district will prioritize their own data in making a decision.
“Our school-based metrics are impacting the teachers and students and families on a daily basis,” he said.
Previously, the school board outlined metrics as its ability to staff the buildings and whether the governor or county health department ordered schools closed. But there had been initial confusion over how much weight COVID-19 data would be given.
“We learned through consensus that we needed to take that a step forward,” Bertram said.
The task force came out of the ongoing consensus talks between the district and the Bozeman Education Association. The conversations with teachers highlighted the need for clear and defined metrics that included community and internal data.
Bertram and Marilyn King, interim co-superintendents, applauded the efforts of the district’s COVID-19 advisory task force for their work designing the metrics and matrix.
The group included Bertram, Trustee Gary Lusin, District Nurse Becca Spear, teacher representatives from each grade level, central administrators, Health Officer Matt Kelly and Pediatrician Angie Ostrowski. It was co-facilitated by Bozeman Education Association President Tami Phillippi and Human Resources Director Pat Strauss.
Bertram said the advisory group met five times and represented a wide range of opinions.
“It’s a big deal for a diverse group to get together and tackle such a diverse issue,” King said. “They did it in record time and it will be a great tool for the administration and board to use.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.