The Bozeman School Board will reevaluate the learning model for all three school levels on Monday’s meeting, although it’s unclear what recommendations the district administration will make.
Board members will determine if the middle and high schools should transition to five days of in-person learning or remain in the blended model of learning they started the school year with.
The board will also review if the elementary schools should remain in the five days of in-person learning or transition to a blended model. Prekindergarten to fifth grades have been in five days of learning since Nov. 2.
When the board agenda was released Friday afternoon, it was unclear what the Interim Co-Superintendents Marilyn King and Casey Bertram would recommend.
The agenda stated they would wait for full COVID metrics and matrix data for the week of Jan. 4 before making a recommendation to be presented during the Jan. 11 meeting.
The co-superintendents are expected to make their recommendations using the data and decision-making matrix developed by a task force.
As of Thursday, there were 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the district’s schools, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department. The district returned from winter break on Jan. 4.
For the last two weeks, the elementary schools have scored high in the district’s community metrics and medium in its internal metrics, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. Based on its decision-making matrix, the elementary schools have qualified for “consider more restrictive options.”
Although district officials have previously pointed out hard-to-quantify factors that would keep elementary schools open like availability of child care and remote learning challenges for younger students.
For the last two weeks, the high schools have also scored high in the district’s community metrics and medium for internal metrics, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. It too would align with considering more restrictive options.
The middle schools have fared better in their COVID-19 metrics. While it has ranked high in community metrics for the last two weeks, the schools’ internal data has ranked low. It would align with considering moderately restrictive options, which would include maintaining the blended model.
In the Dec. 30 board meeting, the administration and members stressed that the metrics and decision-making matrix would not lock them into any decision but would be a conversation starter.
In that meeting some members also expressed support for the schools transitioning sooner rather than later.
Trustee Greg Neil said if the board was going to err on one side or the other, he felt the blended model had gone far enough.
Following a board vote in September, the middle schools were scheduled to move to five days of in-person learning on Nov. 23. But in November, as COVID-19 cases were rising, the board voted to postpone the transition and revisit it in January.
In that same September board meeting, high schools were scheduled to transition out of the blended model on Jan. 25.
