The Bozeman School District will consider postponing the middle schools’ move to five days of in-person learning in a meeting Monday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and public health officials report straining resources.
The middle schools are scheduled to transition out of the district’s blended learning model on Nov. 23. But school district officials are now recommending the board postpone the move and reconsider it in January.
The district administration released the agenda for the Nov. 16 board meeting Friday afternoon. Previously, the next meeting was scheduled for Nov. 23.
Chairperson Sandy Wilson did not respond to an interview request before deadline.
In the board meeting documents, the school district’s deputy superintendents wrote there were significant staffing challenges in the district and a move to five days of in-person learning for the middle schools would “likely intensify those challenges, particularly in our special education programs.”
The deputy superintendents said the initial district data showed the blended model — with students learning in person two days a week — contributed to lower student and staff quarantine rates than the cohort model.
Elementary schools, which administrators have said are easier to maintain cohorts, transitioned to five days of in-person learning on Nov. 2.
The administration said, “more time should be taken to understand the impacts of the five day model on staffing and COVID transmission before moving forward with another grade band.”
In the board meeting documents, the deputy superintendents said the quality of education was diminished for students in quarantine, and that the blended model allows teachers more planning time.
In earlier meetings, some parents urged board members to reconsider the move to full in-person learning, citing concerns over the inability for students to socially distance and the county’s ongoing spike in coronavirus cases.
Last week the school board refused to reconsider its decision to move forward with in-person learning, despite multiple emails from parents asking it to be an agenda item for the Nov. 9 meeting.
Administrators have acknowledged that transitioning out of the blended model complicates contact tracing and could result in more quarantines for students and staff.
The two middle schools have over 1,500 students, with each teacher seeing up to 150 students each day, according to the district.
Rebecca Spear, a district nurse, told the Chronicle earlier this week, that contact tracing in the blended model will likely identify two or three kids.
But when there are full classes of students, it’s more likely the entire class could be quarantined as close contacts.
The district, like others throughout the state, has been faced with substitute teacher and paraprofessional shortages. As more and more staff are asked to quarantine, some grade levels and entire schools have moved to 100% remote learning.
The deputy superintendents also wrote the blended model in the middle schools helps the district concentrate the limited substitute pool to the elementary schools, “where the current need is the greatest.”
The board is also scheduled to discuss Superintendent Bob Connors’ performance evaluation related to an alleged policy violation. It’s possible the board will move the meeting to a closed executive session.
In a unanimous vote, the board decided to place Connors on administrative leave pending a performance review on Nov. 2. That meeting was held in a closed executive session, which lasted seven hours.
At the start of the Nov. 2 meeting, Wilson said she decided the “following discussion relates to a matter of individual privacy that clearly exceeds the merits of public disclosure.”
Citing privacy concerns, board trustees have declined to provide any details on the alleged personnel violation or what initiated the hearing on Connors’ performance.
Connors also declined to comment at the time.
The Nov. 16 board meeting will be held virtually via Zoom at 5:30 p.m.
