The Bozeman School Board approved the dates for moving to full in-person learning for schools while outlining what contact tracing efforts and outbreaks look like in the schools.
The board’s vote Monday night confirmed the different transition dates for the three levels of schools. The targeted date for prekindergarten to fifth grades is Nov. 2. For middle schools it’s the start of the second trimester, or Nov. 23. For high schools it’s the beginning of the second semester, or Jan. 25.
During the initial vote on the target dates in September, the board stipulated the transition was contingent on a second school board vote. On Monday, some trustees questioned the wisdom of holding that second vote so far ahead of the target dates. Others said the board could still pivot if remaining in the blended model was necessitated by the local health department, governor or staffing concerns.
The motion to approve the dates passed with trustees Tanya Reinhardt and Douglas Fischer both opposed.
Monday’s meeting was livestreamed on Zoom and held in person at the Willson Auditorium. It was open to the public with a cap of 91 people.
The trustees and school administrators also discussed contact tracing within the schools and staffing capacity due to quarantining and isolation. Marilyn King, deputy superintendent of instruction, said conducting contact tracing in the schools is “a lot of work.”
“It’ll eat up an entire day for that team. We definitely have a process but it takes a lot of work,” King said.
School administrators said it was likely whole classes could be quarantined when students or teachers tested positive for COVID-19, with cases continuing to rise in Gallatin County. Superintendent Bob Connors said it was likely at least one classroom would be told to quarantine this week.
As of Monday, the district reported 18 adult staff and 127 students were in quarantine or isolation, according to Connors. It was roughly the same from Friday’s count, which saw 19 adult staff and 161 students in quarantine or isolation. As of Oct. 8, there were five active cases in Gallatin High School, three active cases in Bozeman High School, two active cases in Chief Joseph Middle School and Emily Dickinson School, and one active case in Sacajawea Middle School.
In discussing the motion to approve the school transition dates, some of the board members seemed uncertain on if a vote to approve them was the right course of action.
“Why are we voting on the January high school reentry in October?” Reinhardt said. “I would much whether see us table this and discuss elementary and middle schools.”
Despite voting on the metrics during the last board meeting, the trustees also debated how much of a role COVID-19 data from the Gallatin City-County Health Department should play in voting on the schools’ full reopening.
“The motion right now is a date. I am for a date,” said Trustee Wendy Tage. “And I need to know the staff, the administration is telling us the truth.”
Trustee Andy Willett said he saw the decision as a calculated risk.
“The COVID data is an element but it’s not one of the steady metrics to get back or stay in school,” he said.
Reinhardt said she had additional concerns moving forward after hearing from teachers personally this week that said they felt expendable, disposable and were “absolutely exhausted.”
“We’re not bringing up anything new in our vote than what we did in the last meeting,” she said.
Public comment was also split on if a move to five days of in-person learning was the right plan for the district. Many of the parents noted the blended model reduced the chances of transmission during a positive student’s infected period.
Some public comments also focused on confusion over what the trustees considered to be the metrics for making decisions about in-person learning. Throughout the last few board meetings, trustees used the word metrics to refer to being ordered to close by the health department or governor, schools unable to staff the buildings, or COVID-19 data on positive case rates from the health department.
One parent said, “I don’t think this is clear to the community.”
Sierra Parsons, a teacher of over 15 years, shared her experience of testing positive for COVID-19 after contracting it when the schools reopened
“It’s disruptive and inconsistent and scary, this whole situation is,” Parsons said. “I’m working constantly and trying my best but this is a very disruptive time for teachers as well as for students.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.