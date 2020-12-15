Teachers and staff with the Bozeman School District will receive an essential worker stipend after the board approved the funds.
The motion for the one-time payment passed unanimously, and the money is expected to be sent to about 886 employees on Dec. 23.
“The executive cabinet is recommending stipends to existing employees,” Mike Waterman, the district’s business services director, told the board during the meeting Monday night. “We’re proposing those stipends to recognize the extra effort those folks have taken on, the extra risk.”
Staff members regularly scheduled to work at least half time will receive $500, and those scheduled to work less than half time will receive $250. Temporary employees, substitute employees, coaches or contract employees will not be eligible for the stipend.
Employees must also be employed by the district before Nov. 2 and through Dec. 18 to be eligible.
The stipends total about $502,000.
Initially proposed as two separate stipends, hazard pay and essential worker, the administration ultimately decided to classify all employees under the essential worker stipend due to uncertainties over a federal funding source for the hazard pay.
The initial proposal would have used federal CARES Act money for the hazard pay stipends, which totaled about $411,000. At the time, there was uncertainty over whether Gov. Steve Bullock’s office would allow districts to use the federal money for hazard pay stipends. The proposal included language letting the district recoup the stipend from employees’ paychecks if it could not use the CARES Act funding.
In Monday’s meeting, Waterman said there had been a lot of gray area when the proposal was released but it was looking less and less likely that Bullock’s office would allow the hazard pay stipends.
“What we’re recommending moving forward is eliminated the hazard pay stipend because of the references to federal funds and the take-back provisions,” he said.
Instead, the leadership team proposed the essential worker stipends, which draw from the district’s general fund, be expanded to include all qualifying employees.
“We believe everyone top to bottom has gone the extra mile for the district and they have taken on additional responsibilities,” he said.
The district was to draw on the coronavirus relief funds to fund teachers’ salaries for two weeks of professional development in the spring before schools went remote and again this fall before schools returned. Reallocating those salaries released money in the district’s general fund, Waterman said.
“We freed up some funds because those teachers salaries were repurposed for that week and paid using the federal funds, which created some space with our local funds to use these stipends,” he said.
Waterman said many of the AA districts in the state have also allocated stipends to their employees in different manners.
The stipend has the support of the two union groups — Bozeman Classified Employees Associations and the Bozeman Education Association.
Pat Strauss, the district’s human resources director, said they had signed agreements with each group concerning the stipend, pending the stipend approval by the board. He said the one-time payments would not have impacts on contract negotiations, scheduled to begin early next year.
“Each group agrees this would make a positive impact on staff retention as well as recognize our employees for the additional responsibilities and time commitment they are fulfilling in order to keep our district moving forward,” the recommendation stated.
Many employees have worked outside of their normal job descriptions during the pandemic, which has made it harder to attract and retain qualified staff, according to the recommendation.
“I support giving our staff and everyone something extra for all the work they’re putting in,” said Trustee Gary Lusin.
