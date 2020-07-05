The Ellen Theatre in Bozeman shut down temporarily on March 9 to do a 10-day deep clean. It remained closed afterwards as COVID-19 spread across the state.
But a closed building meant no shows, and no shows meant no money.
“The first thing we did was we cut back on everything we possibly could,” said John Ludin, the Ellen’s executive director. “We reduced our expenses to the bone.”
He said the Ellen laid off a majority of its 26 staff members, though a Paycheck Protection Program loan later allowed him to hire some of them back to do things like paint and clean. First Security Bank allowed the Ellen to move to an interest-only mortgage payment, and because there weren’t people in the seats, the Ellen was able to cut back on the amount of insurance it paid.
“It was difficult to let staff go, but if there’s no tickets being sold, there’s no box office. If there’s no popcorn being sold, there’s no concessions,” he said.
Part of the Ellen’s woes come from the fact that the theater isn’t able to open halfway. To make enough money to pay for an open building, Ludin said, there needs to be a decent schedule of events happening.
“It’s unfortunate, but we either have to be kind of up and running completely or shut down,” Ludin said. “There’s really no middle ground for us.”
Now, a few months after it closed, the theater is taking steps toward getting back to a different version of normal. It’s hosting kids theater camps and working on getting virtual performances up and running, including a Zoom magic show. And it now has a reopening plan that would have the theater open for events beginning September, with reduced capacity and extra sanitation measures.
The plan for the Ellen’s reopening also includes keeping the number of people in the lobby low enough to maintain social distancing and protective glass at the box office and concessions. Ludin said the theater will cap its capacity at 160, a fraction of the 440 people it can normally hold, to ensure proper distancing between attendees. Masks will be required in the lobby, he said, but can be taken off when audience members get to their seats.
The first planned public events at the Ellen are Bozeman Film Society screenings starting on September 22 and PechaKucha presentation nights on September 24 and 25.
“Everything is a work in progress,” said Ludin. “If things get worse, then we’ll rethink the timing.”
The Ellen is far from the only local organization that has had to close and take time to adjust. Under Montana’s phase two reopening guidelines, crowds that can’t maintain a six-foot distance need to stay under 50 people. For venues that bring big groups of people together to watch live music or theater, it can take time to sort out how to adhere to those guidelines and put on responsible concerts and plays in the age of coronavirus.
Verge Theater
When Verge Theater’s board met on March 12 and decided to temporarily close the theater due to the virus, executive director Hilary Parker knew it wasn’t going to be over soon.
“I was looking at an 18-month closure,” Parker said. “We know that theater is vital, we know the joy that it brings to participants and the audience … but is it absolutely vital during a pandemic? Not if it puts people at risk.”
So Verge scaled back its fiscal year 2020-2021 budget, set to begin in July, from $300,000 to $70,000, temporarily laid off one of its two full-time employees, and gave up one of its two units on North Seventh Avenue because it couldn’t afford the rent. Two of its many programs remain, Teen Theater workshops and the prison theater program, both entirely virtual.
“Even to continue programming virtually is a feat, frankly, so we’re proud to do that,” she said. “We would love to do some in-person portions of these virtual classes if we can get the community transmission to drop.”
Parker said that’s the line in the sand for Verge. If there’s no community spread, the theater will consider doing outdoor in-person programming. But as long as the Gallatin City-County Health Department finds evidence of community spread, Verge is online only.
“If there’s community-level transmission, we are not meeting in person for anything,” Parker said. “We would all love to see each other and we do believe that you can be socially distance outside and be relatively safe. But until then, we have got to protect each other.”
While Verge’s closure is more restrictive than other theaters and venues, Parker said she doesn’t judge theaters or venues deciding to open sooner.
“Our decision isn’t the right decision, it’s just the right one for us,” she said. “We are all just doing our best.”
Lotus Eaters
When it was time to cancel its annual Labor Day music festival, the Lotus Eaters team knew.
“It was on our minds and then we had a big phone call with the business owners … and were like, okay, let’s bring up the elephant in the room. Are we canceling?” said Chrys Kirkwood, one of the several Bozeman musicians and music lovers who run the underground music collective. “We just want to stay safe, but we also don’t want the local community arts to die. We are planning on the safest way to support that community, it’s just going to take time.”
Lotus Eaters announced the postponement of Labor Fest on May 20.
Labor Fest takes after Treefort Music Festival in Boise, Idaho, both in genre of music and execution — it takes place over several days in various and sometimes unconventional locations in Bozeman. Labor Fest attendees in 2019 got the chance to see performances in the shared Taco Montes/University Burger parking lot and in the spacious living room of a private residence nicknamed the October Hotel as well as shows at traditional venues like the Rialto and El Camino bar.
Treefort announced it was pushing back its spring festival to late September on March 11, just a few weeks before it was scheduled to kick off. Kirkwood said Lotus Eaters is looking to Treefort, as many small festivals do, for the next move.
“We’re kind of using that as our canary,” Kirkwood said. “It’s kind of the top of our vein of festivals.”
Another major driver in the postponement of Labor Fest was the massive rollback of touring, Kirkwood said. Lotus Eaters puts on shows throughout the year with touring bands, but as travel restrictions tightened and bands stayed home to help stop the spread, those shows, like Labor Fest, are now on hold.
In the meantime, Lotus Eaters is working on getting livestreamed shows up and running safely in the Labor Temple on Mendenhall and lending its gear and volunteer base to local racial justice organizations.
“We felt like that was the best thing we could do with our volunteers who were willing and our gear was to support the community, because that’s a very important thing that needs to be heard right now,” Kirkwood said,
The Rialto Theatre
Logjam Presents, the Missoula-based live music company that holds exclusive booking rights on Bozeman’s Rialto Theatre and is building a 1,500 capacity venue on North Seventh Avenue, began announcing canceled shows at the same time every other venue and theater did, in mid-March.
Logjam CEO Nick Checota did not return requests for comment on Logjam’s reopening plan. The company’s website has a COVID-19 page updating the public on canceled events and other virus-related news.
“We want to let you know that we are taking this seriously and are taking as many preventative measures as possible to protect our patrons and community,” the company’s COVID-19 page stated. “Safety of our customers, as well as the safety of the communities in which we operate, is our highest priority.”
Logjam reopened its Missoula bar and restaurant, the Top Hat, on May 4. The company also started a supplemental income fund for its crew, at least part of which was laid off because of the virus shutdowns.
Checota also serves on Gov. Steve Bullock’s Coronavirus Relief Fund Task Force. The task force exists to “provide guidance and expertise” to the governor on how to allocate $1.25 billion in CARES Act relief money, according to an April press release from Bullock.
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks
For decades, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has performed free Shakespeare plays in parks and public areas of rural communities in five states. But when COVID-19 hit, the theater company had to reassess.
“All of the decisions that we’ve had to make have been challenging and sad,” said executive artistic director Kevin Asselin. “It’s been heartbreaking, but at the same time, it’s put us in a position where we are having to pivot daily and find new ways in which we can continue to engage communities.”
Shakespeare in the Parks canceled its summer touring season and shifted some of its programming and workshops online, including a virtual theater camp for students.
“We can’t look at the option of just completely shutting down,” said Asselin. “We have to really pivot and become flexible and innovative in the ways that we can continue to engage students with arts programming.”
Asselin said his team is working to be sure that anything they do in person follows CDC and local health department guidelines. The organization is part of Montana State University, which has its own virus restrictions.
“Most importantly, we’re really taking into consideration the importance of keeping our audiences safe, and our staff and artists safe,” Asselin said. That was “the most important factor” in the decision to cancel the summer tours and performances.
Asselin said the work Shakespeare in the Parks does, especially the education programs, are “critical” for young audiences, but that the virtual events are only a temporary substitute for in-person theater and workshops.
“It’s never going to replace live theater, unfortunately,” he said. “Nothing can.”
