When Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse was closed during the past month-and-a-half, owner Sherry Liu leaned on support from others around her. And now that her restaurant has reopened, she wants to give back.
Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse teamed with Bamboo Garden Asian Grille to give away 500 free meals. Bamboo Garden will give away meals 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, and Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse will give away meals noon to 1:30 p.m., Monday on a first-come, first-served basis.
“I think if everybody does a little bit, whatever they can, it’s going to make the community better,” Liu said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced restaurants to eliminate dining in, Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse closed entirely. Instead of remaining open to offer takeout, Liu used the time as an opportunity to clean the entire restaurant. The staff repainted walls, redid the floor and cleaned everything inside.
So when the restaurant reopened Monday, Liu thought about kids who don’t have school lunches to rely on and people who are out of work. She thought of a way to help them out.
“We have a restaurant so I can provide,” Liu said. “I can do a little bit for kids who are at home and they don’t have lunch. There’s something we can do.”
Monday was the first day restaurants in Montana were allowed to have dine-in customers under phase one of Gov. Steve Bullock’s reopening plan. Liu has gathered new information daily on how to best keep people safe and has suggested to employees that they wear masks to protect against the spread of the virus. She said she’s praying that the situation improves.
Liu described donating meals as “just a little help from the heart.” On Facebook, the event is titled “Spread The Love In Our Community.”
“I need everybody to spend a little bit of their kind heart to do everything to make it better,” Liu said. “It’s something we want to do to make it better.”
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.