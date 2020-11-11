As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Gallatin County, Bozeman Public Library is closing their building to the public through the end of the year.
The library will be open only for curbside, virtual and telephone services starting Friday. Library director Susan Gregory said they are tentatively planning to reopen on Jan. 4.
“Based on the high number of daily covid cases, we’re rolling back a little bit to the services we had in May and June,” Gregory said. “It’s an effort to try to control the contagion for everybody.”
The city of Bozeman is also encouraging people to avoid coming into city buildings in person when possible.
The library will be open for curbside services Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People can print remotely, Gregory said, but computer service at the library will not be available. The library does have a number of wireless hot-spots available for check out, Gregory said.
Cases in Gallatin County and statewide have steadily increased in recent weeks. On Friday, the Gallatin City-County Health Department reported a seven-day rolling average of daily cases per 100,000 residents of 107.6, more than a 30% increase from the previous week.
On Friday, the Gallatin City-County Board of Health approved stricter rules to help limit the spread of COVID-19, which include limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to 25 people. Schools, youth organized activities and places of worship are exempt.
The new restrictions also order bars, tasting rooms, distilleries, casinos and restaurants to close at 10 p.m., though delivery and carry-out can occur after that. Higher-risk businesses like gyms, bars, restaurants and coffee shops must reduce their capacity from 75% to 50%.
While city buildings are open to the public, the city is recommending people pay parking tickets, utility bills or fees for any licensing fees online or over the phone.
During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, Mayor Cyndy Andrus asked city manager Jeff Mihelich to direct all city or city-county board meetings that meet in city buildings to only meet electronically.
“I understand that those meetings are relatively small and we don’t have a lot of boards and board meetings that meet in person, but we do have some,” Andrus said. “And I think just really trying to look at what we can do as a city and how we can lead and help curb this virus is really, really important.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.