A Bozeman pharmaceutical research company has been awarded more than $17 million in grant funding to continue developing drugs to treat and prevent infections in people with cystic fibrosis.
Microbion Corporation, founded by Brett Baker in 2000, is in the business of fighting microbial biofilms, extremely resistant plastic-like mats of bacteria that adhere to surfaces both inside and outside the body.
According to the World Health Organization, cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that can cause various symptoms affecting respiratory, digestive and reproductive systems. The disorder can make patients more susceptible to infections, especially in the lungs, which is where Microbion comes in.
On May 28, Microbion announced CARB-X and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation had awarded it two grants totaling $17.1 million to develop an antimicrobial inhalant for chronic respiratory infections in people with cystic fibrosis.
“We are in the area of basically treating and preventing antibiotic resistant infections, but it turns out that’s also really highly relevant to COVID-19,” said Baker, who also acts as the company’s president and chief scientific officer.
Baker said biofilms are “totally central” to the deadliness of COVID-19 for several reasons.
“We know they play an incredibly important role in almost all infections,” Baker said. “The fact that these microbes can form biofilms, which protect them from the immune system ... I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I was not aware myself what a huge role bacterial infections play in these viral respiratory pandemics.”
Baker said that most people have biofilms living naturally somewhere in their body, likely in the nose, but not all are comprised of the same bacteria. That means some people can be more susceptible to certain kinds of infections than others.
“It turns out that those biofilms can easily spread from there, even through the bloodstream, to be involved in ... all kinds of cardiovascular and other disease processes that are characterized by a chronic inflammation,” he said. “It’s those people that are most susceptible to COVID-19, it appears.”
Baker said Microbion is especially interested in preventing nosocomial infections, or infections from bacteria that live in hospital settings. In 2008, Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, co-authored a paper showing that a “majority” of deaths during the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic were caused by secondary bacterial infections, something Baker said should be considered when researching COVID-19.
“The bacteria and the biofilms are actually responsible for much of the deaths and the severe consequences of these (illnesses) that start off as a viral infection,” Baker sai
