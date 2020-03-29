The city of Bozeman’s proposal for a new fee in the form of a citywide parks and trails district will likely still be on May 5 ballots despite city leaders’ hope to remove the issue amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Interim City Manager Dennis Taylor said according to Montana law, the city passed its deadline to remove an issue from a special district election, which would have had to happen by Feb. 20.
“It looks like we’ll be on the ballot, but we will not be doing any education on this,” Taylor said. “We’re devoting the funds set aside for that to our COVID-19 information response.”
The city initially planned to spend $24,000 to tell people about the district leading up to the election. The district would set up a new fee to deal with a backlog of parks and trails maintenance.
However, the December city commission decision to put the issue before voters came before the novel coronavirus was a known reality in the U.S. and much of the world.
The Gallatin County Elections Department is due to begin printing ballots early next week.
Bozeman Mayor Chris Mehl said commissioners have “much higher priorities” than the district at this point.
“We wanted to remove (the district) from the ballot and put all the education into working on the COVID crisis,” Mehl said. “State law prevents us from doing the first part, but we can still do the second.”
City officials have said the proposed district would replace the nearly $80 in taxes people with an average Bozeman lot — 7,500 square feet — pay toward city parks. The district’s mandatory annual fee would increase over five years, with that same property owner paying an estimated $135 in its first year and $184 by its fifth.
The Bozeman School Board voted Friday to reduce or eliminate $669,000 in tax hikes on the May 5 ballot.
Montana schools have different rules than cities for the May election. Also, schools have the authority under Gov. Steve Bullock’s emergency declaration to reschedule their trustee election.
Katheryn Houghton can be reached at khoughton@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.