A group of parents urged the Bozeman School Board to include COVID-19 data in its school reopening decision process and provide clearer communication within the district.
Trustees met Monday night with an agenda focused on scheduled policy reviews and a student performance update but the public comment was dominated by parents asking the board to add a recurring agenda item discussing the schools’ reopening.
Last week, the school board confirmed they would not be discussing or reconsidering its September decision to reopen schools to five days of in-person learning. Elementary schools were the first to move to full in-person learning on Nov. 1, middle schools are scheduled to transition on Nov. 23 and high schools will join on Jan. 25.
“A standing agenda item should be added given that we are in an acute crisis,” said David Diamond, referencing the six coronavirus related deaths reported in the past two weeks.
Diamond said the board could not continue pretending the dramatic increase in cases wasn’t happening.
Gallatin County reported more than 300 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, a total of 826 active cases and 13 hospitalizations related to the virus, according to the Gallatin County-City Health Department.
Jennifer Caruth said there have been mixed messages on whether COVID-19 data had any bearing on the school district’s decision to reopen the schools. She said it would be appropriate to make it a standing agenda item.
“I’m afraid we’re going to be right back at square one here shortly and I would like to avoid months more of circular conversations,” she said of the possibility schools would have to go 100% remote if nothing was done soon.
The parents who commented thanked the board members for their service and acknowledged it as a tough position to be in. But many of the eight commenters asked for clearer communication on what discussion trustees were having on the reopening strategy.
Diamond said since the rates of the coronavirus had changed since the board initially made its decision, it was important for the everyone in the district to know “how are we navigating this crisis.”
Galen Brokaw said while the board should not necessarily make decisions based on what they hear during public comment, it would be helpful for everyone to know what, if anything, was happening “behind the scenes.”
“I really encourage you to communicate with the public what is going on, if anything,” he said.
Allison Wynhoff Olsen, who has a daughter in Meadowlark Elementary School, said she was concerned with the lack of information and conversations the board was sharing with the public.
A few of the parents referenced Friday’s Gallatin City-County Health Department meeting, which resulted in stricter health rules throughout the county.
In that meeting, Health Officer Matt Kelley reiterated that he would shut down a school if it caused an outbreak, but to date educational settings have been a reflection of the rising COVID-19 cases in the county. He said he would continue to provide the school districts with data but would not make a decision for them unless he saw a school was driving cases in the county.
“I was in the county public health meeting. Many of those people were begging, asking for clarity from Matt Kelley on what was happening in schools,” Wynhoff Olsen said.
Jessica Kelly, who has a student at Bozeman High School, said she was afraid Bozeman schools would follow Belgrade High School, which announced last week it would be 100% online remote through November due to staffing shortages.
“If all the grades go full-time we will not have all of the staffing to cover all of the special ed classes in our schools … That is terrifying to a lot of families in this community,” Kelly said.
Katie Ireland, who has moved her child to the Bozeman Online School, said maybe the parents calling in were a biased sample but the school board could not ignore the “widespread community spread” of the virus.
Instead the board members should look at “reconsidering this decision (to reopen) or at the very least make it a standing agenda item,” she said.
Trustees and administrators briefly discussed how the transition of middle schools and high schools would be different from elementary schools, with the challenges of keeping students in a cohort and contact tracing COVID-19 cases.
"Middle schools and high schools are different animals," said Steve Johnson, deputy superintendent of operations. "We're going to have challenges keeping the cohorts separate just because of the way classes are scheduled. You don't have one class that's together all day long."
Marilyn King, deputy superintendent of instruction, said it would be important to monitor the number of cases when middle schools transitioned because the quarantine of one teacher would impact multiple classes.
Multiple board members acknowledged the hard work of ensuring the elementary schools' transition last week and asked for honest assessments of what was possible for the middle schools and high schools.
"I know you guys are bending over backwards and everyone is working their tail off to make this work," said Wendy Tage. "If we stay status quo, I consider that a success."
Casey Bertram, deputy superintendent of curriculum and technology, said while it was important that schools weren't driving cases in the county, the rising rates are still a concern for staffing. He said the district is managing "on a day-to-day basis."
At the end of the meeting, Trustee Douglas Fischer asked for an agenda item to be added to provide one space for the district to give COVID-19 updates and for board discussion. Typically, coronavirus updates are woven into the executive cabinet reports
"It's going to be a major contention for this community and we owe it to them to have this," he said.
Chairperson Sandy Wilson said it would be brought up in the board's agenda setting meeting.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.