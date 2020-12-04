The head of a Bozeman long-term care facility pleaded with the public on Friday to do everything in their power to control the spread of COVID-19.
During a press conference, Gallatin Rest Home administrator Darcel Vaughn said she understands people who don’t think the government should tell them how to live their lives. But Vaughn urged people to stop making things political and to think about more than themselves when making decisions on following health guidelines.
“If you can’t wear a mask and keep your social distance and do the right thing for yourself, could you please do it for our elderly that are in facilities that are locked down?” said Vaughn, who choked up several times during the call. “If we can do whatever we can, wouldn’t we, from a humanitarian standpoint, do what we can to get us as close back to normal as we can so that these residents ... can actually spend time with their families and enjoy their last days?”
The home shut down in mid-March when the pandemic first hit, Vaughn said, and with the help of testing resources and funds that helped them pay staff with symptoms to stay home, were able to keep the virus out of their facility for months.
That all changed in late October, when the first staff member tested positive, Vaughn said. A week later, the first resident tested positive. There have been 23 cases of COVID-19 at the facility in total, Vaughn said, 15 staff members and eight residents.
One patient with the disease was hospitalized and eventually went home on hospice care and died, Vaughn said.
“We were all hit hard when it came into our facility, but we also knew with the community spread it was bound to happen,” Vaughn said.
Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said a large majority of the county’s long-term care facilities have dealt with COVID-19 cases among patients or staff. Countywide, there have been 158 cases among long-term care facility patients and 136 cases among staff, Kelley said.
Seventeen of the county’s 24 deaths have been related to long-term care facilities, Kelley said. Employees at the facilities face a tough challenge in keeping themselves safe, Kelley said.
“They are out in the community. It’s not that they are doing anything wrong, but they’re out in the community and they’re leading a life,” Kelley said. “They have to shop and their kids go to school. They’re the same as you and I. They don’t live in the facility … and as the case numbers rise in the community it just became harder and harder and harder for us to keep COVID out of those facilities.”
The mental toll of the disease has been difficult, Vaughn said. With the facility on lockdown, staff members have been the only contact for some residents, doing zoom calls or visits through a window with family when possible.
“You have to think of what it would be like to not be able to hug or kiss your husband, your wife, your daughter, your son for nine months,” Vaughn said. “This could be the last Christmas for quite a few of our residents … We have lost some residents due to their comorbidities and they didn’t have that opportunity to say goodbye to family and vice versa.”
Kelley said it’s important to hear directly from people on the front lines. He praised Vaughn and others for their work to protect their patients, but urged the public to do the same by following health guidelines.
“It also is important that as we recognize that, we honor what they’re doing and we try to honor what they are doing by doing the things that need to be happening to reduce overall spread in the community,” Kelley said.
