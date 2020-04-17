Local animal shelters have found creative ways to raise money after canceling or postponing major fundraisers and remain open to adopt a new friend.
Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter postponed its annual Dog Ball until October. In the interim, the shelter is asking people to go to its website to donate anywhere from $15 to buy cat litter to $250 for a “dog care package.”
Stafford Animal Shelter in Livingston has canceled its annual Fur Ball that brings in about 20% of its operating income each year. The shelter teamed up with artists from the B. Hive Artisan Co-Op to offer pet portraits for $60 to $70 and raise money for artists and the shelter.
Alicia Davis, Stafford’s director of operations, said $25 goes to the artist who painted the portrait and the shelter collects the remainder. She said canceling the fundraiser was a “big hit” to the shelter, and that the portrait fundraiser was a “cute” way to get people to donate.
“It’s just a nice fundraiser to keep some money coming to the shelter and also have the artists engaged,” Davis said.
Both area shelters are open for people looking to adopt. However, each has implemented different ways to meet those potential pets.
Davis said the shelter has seen an increase of surrendered animals after people are being laid off of work or are unable to care for their pet.
The shelter is using its social media and website to offer “virtual adoption,” and Davis said pets are getting snagged quickly. Some potential owners, she said, have used video meetings to see if a pet is the right fit for the person and their family.
Davis said most animals stay with foster parents until they get adopted. That limits the number of people coming to the shelter and keeps the animal in a home.
“It’s working. It’s been very successful,” Davis said.
Kristin Sherwood, Heart of the Valley’s volunteer manager, said cash donations are the shelter’s largest need. The shelter posted on its website a list of things people could pay for like kitty litter, dog food or spaying or neutering cats and dogs.
“We’re working on engaging with the community virtually,” Sherwood said.
She said the shelter is seeing comparable adoption and surrender numbers to last year. But, she said, the shelter is anticipating and preparing for an increase in animals surrendered.
“Everything is kind of up in the air right now,” Sherwood said.
Heart of the Valley is doing all services by appointment and continuing in-person meetings with pets before adoption while practicing social distancing. Sherwood said it’s a great time to adopt because people are working from home and have a lot of time to spend with a new pet.
“People need the comfort and unconditional love and companionship of a dog during this crazy time,” she said.
