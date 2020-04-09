Montanans love a cocktail, and COVID-19 hasn’t changed that.
Nationwide, alcohol sales are up. Between March 15 and March 21, the first week of confirmed cases in Montana, alcohol sales in the United States jumped by 55%, according to Newsweek.
Local liquor store operators say the buying has come in waves.
“There’s some days it isn’t that busy and other days we’re just slammed,” said Esther Scott, who has owned East Main Liquor for more than 25 years. “I’ve had people come in and buy thousand dollar orders and just load their truck up like there’s never going to be liquor again.”
Scott said that what people have been buying hasn’t notably changed — whiskey drinkers are still buying whiskey, gin drinkers are still buying gin and so on. But what has changed are the quantities.
“I think they’re buying bigger bottles than they used to,” she said. “A lot of half gallons are going out of the store ... whole cases sometimes.”
She and her three employees are cleaning the store “all day every day” and are wearing gloves while on shift. They’re also letting customers call in orders and bringing orders to customers’ cars, something they weren’t doing before.
Scott said she’s happy her business can stay open and she hasn’t had to lay off any employees, but she’s frustrated that essential businesses like hers have been flying under the radar.
“I just want some recognition to go out to the businesses and the people who are still working, that are not at home,” she said. “I felt like that was just just totally being left out of this picture.”
Another thing has changed at Scott’s business: People are thanking her for staying open.
“I’ve never heard, in 25 years of owning this business, people thanking us for being open,” she said. “There’s all these little silver linings in every cloud.”
At Montana Spirts and Wine, business has gone up and down as well. Mark Lewis, who owns the store with his wife Dawn, said the biggest hit for their business came from the closure of bars and restaurants.
“That part of our business has gone, as you might imagine, practically to zero,” Lewis said.
Lewis said there have been “surges” of business, especially after big announcements like when the county closed bars and restaurants and when Gov. Steve Bullock announced shelter-in-place orders. Lewis said he’s thankful that his 11 employees have all been able to keep their jobs and, therefore, their health insurance.
“I think every small business owner, whether he or she owns an architecture firm or a cleaning business or whatever, those are the things you sit and stare at and say, ‘How do we try to keep people that we consider family employed? How do we keep them safe?’” he said.
In addition to ramping up how often the store is cleaned, Lewis said the store has changed how it handles deliveries from distributors. All employees are now wearing face masks and encouraging customers to do so, as well.
“There’s a little bit of irony in asking people to wear masks into a liquor store,” he said.
At both Montana Spirits and Wine and East Main Liquor, one unexpected liquor has been flying off the shelves: Everclear, an alcohol known for its potency.
“Those are up by several hundred percent,” Lewis said. “That’s not an item you sell a lot of in normal times.”
