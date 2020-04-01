A Bozeman lawyer who hopes to qualify as an independent candidate for attorney general has sued the secretary of state and Gallatin County’s election administrator.
John Meyer claims that the two officials violated election laws by neglecting to count the electronic signatures he collected to qualify for the November ballot.
As an independent candidate, Meyer is not allowed to participate in the June 2 primary. Instead, he has until May 25 to gather 16,639 signatures from registered Montana voters — 5% of the total number of votes cast for the current attorney general, Tim Fox, in the 2016 election. Signatures are typically collected in-person.
Each county election department compares petition signatures with the signatures that appear on voter registration records. Election departments then send the approved signatures to the secretary of state, who determines if the independent candidate qualifies for the ballot.
In the lawsuit, Meyer said he submitted electronic signatures to Gallatin County’s election department, but the county and the secretary of state refused to consider them.
He is asking Gallatin County District Court to require election departments to process electronic signatures the same way they do handwritten signatures.
“I designed this lawsuit to revolutionize the way citizens participate in our Democracy,” Meyer said.
Gallatin County Election Administrator Eric Semerad and the secretary of state’s office declined to comment.
Meyer said a new procedure is necessary because Gov. Steve Bullock has ordered all Montanans to stay home to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We are in unprecedented times,” he said in a news release. “Electronic signature gathering is an innovative way to ensure Montanans can engage in the Democratic process while staying vigilant and guarding against COVID-19.”
Meyer announced his candidacy for attorney general a few weeks ago. He said his priorities if elected would be to improve the health care industry, add jobs in renewable energy, increase access to public lands, help graduates with student loans, take action on climate change and work on the jurisdictional issues related to the missing and murdered indigenous women crisis.
Meyer, 39, started Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, a nonprofit conservation organization, in Bozeman. He attended the University of Montana and the Vermont Law School.
He ran in 2017 and 2018 as a Democrat for the U.S House of Representatives and lost in the primary.
He said he decided to run as an independent because he is disillusioned with the political system, which he said “has become too partisan.”
In the June primary for attorney general, Republicans Jon Bennion and Austin Knudsen and Democrats Kimberly Dudik and Raph Graybill will compete for their party’s nomination. The winner of each race could be joined by qualifying independent and Green Party candidates in the November general election.
