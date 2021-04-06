Bozeman High School seniors will be able to attend a prom this year, albeit in a different format than normal years due to the pandemic.
The high school will hold its prom on May 15, allowing groups of students to rotate through different stations in separate areas of the campus to limit the number of people in one space at a given time.
Groups of no more than 50 students will be able to sign up for time slots and have 30 minutes at each of the three stations. The slots are likely to range from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with the event ending at 11 p.m.
“The senior class has missed out on some of the experiences in senior and junior year,” said Bozeman High senior Annie Battle. “We didn’t get to have homecoming and graduation will look different … If we can make it work with social distancing, it’s a great way to get the whole senior class together to do something.”
The event will have three stations for the students including a dance station, one to eat food and hang out and a station similar to an after-prom event with games for students, Battle said.
Katie Greiner, a prom advisor, said the idea evolved from having a promenade where people would have 30 minutes to dance but with the input from student council it evolved to its current plan.
Battle said the issue of prom came up in the student council’s weekly meetings and they began brainstorming ideas.
“We can do more than just dance and have some of the other aspects that might not be able to work on a smaller campus,” Battle said. “It won’t be the same as a regular prom but we’re hoping it’ll still be great.”
To limit the numbers, the event will only be open to the Bozeman High senior class of 497 students. The details on how the rollout of the time signups was still being worked out but organizers said they would let students know as soon as it was decided.
“We adults in the building were have cancellation fatigue,” Principal Dan Mills said. “There’s been no complaint from our students since this started, just understanding and flexibility and grace … We need to do as much as we can to honor our students for the kind of grace they’ve shown in the past year.”
While prom is typically held in April, Greiner said they decided to push it back to mid-May in hopes there would be nice, warm weather for students to do outdoor activities during the event.
“There are a lot of parents that are really excited and want to be involved,” she said. “We’re hoping to get them involved in a lot of different forms and hoping to facilitate some of those outdoor activities.”
Battle said the response from students has been positive.
“I think students are really excited and grateful that we’re having something,” Battle said. “This senior class, most of us haven’t been to a prom and we’re really excited to have a prom for one of our years here.”
