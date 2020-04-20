Will Bozeman High students get to go to prom this year? Or to graduation?
The answers could well depend on what Gov. Steve Bullock announces this week when he’s expected to lay out a plan for reopening Montana schools, restaurants and normal economic activities that have been closed for more than a month to prevent spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Bozeman School Superintendent Bob Connors said Monday the governor’s announcement is going to have a lot of weight in deciding whether schools reopen, though the Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman School Board would also have to agree it’s safe to open schools here.
“Gov. Bullock is going to give us guidance, but we’re going to have local control,” Connors said.
Connors did not hold out much hope that either Bozeman High’s prom or a traditional graduation ceremony — usually held at Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, with thousands of family members in attendance — is likely to happen this year.
“We haven’t got to the point yet where traditional graduation is off the table,” Connors said. “In reality, we probably know that it is.
“Is it impossible? No,” he said. “It’s going to be an uphill climb.”
Connors put out last week a “road map,” setting several trigger dates to guide the rest of this school year.
The governor ordered public schools closed on March 15, an order set to end this Friday, April 24. Connors said school officials don’t think Bullock would open schools on Monday, April 27, which would give public schools only three days’ notice.
Under the timetable Connors set out:
n If students return to school classrooms by April 27, and if Gallatin County allows gatherings, then prom could be held May 16. It would be held either at MSU or a school district site. If classes don’t resume by April 27, prom would be canceled.
n If students return to school by May 4, the Montana High School Association spring competitive sports could resume. Students would have to have five days of practice before competition. If classes don’t resume by May 4, spring sports would be canceled.
--If students return to school by May 11, and if Gallatin County allows “unlimited” gatherings and if the school board agrees, then traditional graduation could be held June 7. It would be held either at MSU’s Fieldhouse, or Bozeman High School’s fields or gym.
n If students return to school by May 11, but Gallatin County only allows gatherings of up to 300 people, then a students-only graduation ceremony could be held. This year’s senior class has 508 students, so two graduation ceremonies would be held June 7. Connors said the ceremony could be broadcast to families over the same TV broadcast that carries state championship games.
n If schools stay closed past May 11, then graduation would be held virtually. Hawk TV would pre-record remarks by the principal and student speakers, and there would be a virtual slide show honoring each graduate — about 30 seconds each with their picture, name and awards announced.
The Bozeman School Board is scheduled to meet May 11 and could make its decisions on graduation then.
Summer camps and tournaments would also depend on the governor’s actions. If the shelter-in-place directive ends by June 1, then camps could be held in June and July. If the governor’s directive ends by June 30, then camps could be held in July. In either case the Gallatin County Health Department and Bozeman School Board would have to allow the gatherings.
Bozeman schools closed March 23, right after spring break. They have been teaching classes online or remotely since March 30.
