One way or another, Bozeman High School will hold a graduation ceremony June 7.
“We’re going to have graduation,” Superintendent Bob Connors said Friday. “What that looks like, we don’t know yet.”
Bozeman has 508 seniors this year, the biggest senior class in Montana, which makes it even more challenging to keep people at least 6 feet apart to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
“We want the opportunity to get all 508 together one last time,” Connors said. The option of holding a virtual graduation, he added, went over “like a lead balloon.”
Bozeman High and all Bozeman public schools have been closed since the governor ordered Montana schools on March 15 to close their doors to help contain the virus. The governor recently started to allow stores, churches, restaurants, bars and gyms to reopen, with limits to prevent contagion.
The size of the Bozeman High’s senior class will probably limit options to holding graduation outdoors, Connors said. That could mean either in Bozeman’s new Van Winkle Stadium or Montana State University’s Bobcat Stadium. It would be held “rain or shine,” he said.
A more distant possibility would be holding graduation in MSU’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, where it’s usually held with thousands of cheering friends and family members. That would be a challenge because it’s not clear there’s enough room on the fieldhouse floor to hold all the graduates with up to 9-feet of space between them, he said.
Connors said Bozeman officials are working with Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department officer, and Godfrey Saunders, Belgrade School District superintendent and former Bozeman High principal, to find good solutions.
The Bozeman district is ordering more than 600 facemasks to provide to all graduates, teachers and administrators for graduation.
One question is whether parents or other guests could be invited.
Connors said Butte High School plans to told a ceremony for its 250 graduates in the Butte Civic Center, while Billings West High plans to use the 10,000-seat Metra arena, which has enough room for parents or other guests to spread out. Both schools would allow each student to invite two guests.
Great Falls’ two high schools plan to use the Four Seasons Arena but allow no guests. Belgrade is considering using its Events Center or football field, and allowing two guests.
Connors said he expects to have a plan to present to the Bozeman School Board by its May 18 meeting.
Bozeman High is able to consider holding an in-person graduation because Gallatin County, once the biggest hot spot in the state for COVID-19, has done a good job getting the disease under control.
Protecting everyone’s health is the most important priority, Connors said. After that, “we do want the opportunity to celebrate our seniors.”
The ceremony will also be video-streamed through the National Federation of High Schools, which broadcasts football games.
