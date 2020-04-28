With Montana’s confirmed COVID-19 cases in decline, Bozeman Health announced a plan Tuesday to gradually bring all of its non-urgent procedures back by June 1.
Bozeman Health President and CEO John Hill said during a Zoom press conference that timing could change if Gallatin and surrounding counties start to see a large uptick in new cases of the novel coronavirus.
“There is still a possibility that significant COVID surges may occur,” Hill said. “We at Bozeman Health remain ready, and we continue to ask people to be vigilant, to follow the city-county health guidelines and to recognize that we are not yet through this community health crisis.”
Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital suspended non-urgent appointments March 19 as the state’s number of COVID-19 infections climbed. That allowed the hospital to save its protective equipment, like masks, for the potential of having a lot of people hospitalized with the disease.
Fewer patients also emptied out Bozeman Health clinics and beds, which hospital officials said reduced the chance of transmission and made space for more than 120 in-patients. Bozeman Health is typically an 86-bed hospital.
Hill said a projected surge in patients didn’t happen because people stayed home to slow the virus’ spread. And while Gallatin County has maintained the highest known rate of infection in Montana, the vast majority of those diagnosed with COVID-19 were able to recover from home.
Meanwhile, Bozeman Health has been operating at 25% of its capacity.
The health system will restore its services in three stages, with the first beginning May 4. At that time, Bozeman Health aims to get back to running 50% of its operations.
On May 18, Bozeman Health will boost its capacity back up to 75%, with full operations due to be back in place by June.
There will still be hospital visitor restrictions throughout each stage of the process, Hill said.
The health system will continue to limit which doors patients can walk into and screen people for fevers, respiratory symptoms and the reason for their visit. Patients will also be expected to wear a cloth face covering to their appointment.
Both state officials and health providers have said they expect to see another increase in COVID-19 cases as Montana Gov. Steve Bullock gradually ends his order for people to stay home. The disease still doesn’t have a vaccine, which means the more people closely interact with others, the higher the risk is they could contract and spread the illness.
Hill said Bozeman Health will monitor new COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations as it evaluates if it should stay on track for its planned reopening.
He said Bozeman Health will also ensure it can test approximately 100 people a day for COVID-19 on-site and maintain a supply of at least 30 days-worth of protective medical equipment.
Patients who had an upcoming appointment or a canceled appointment will be contacted to confirm or reschedule the treatment.
Dr. Mark Williams, Bozeman Health chief physician officer, said the hospital will prioritize what procedures to bring back first by following guidelines by the American College of Surgeons and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
“We’ll start looking at those cases in our oncology or cancer world that are important for early diagnosis and treatment; we’ll begin to look at those cases in which the patients have had functional limitations or pain,” Williams said.
Bozeman Health’s stall in services hasn’t been unique during this crisis.
On March 26, the Montana Hospital Association released a statement on systems canceling elective procedures to protect the safety of patients and health care workers. Similar announcements have happened across the country.
Soon after Bullock announced last week his plan to gradually allow businesses to reopen, the hospital association also released standards for how health systems across the state could begin to move back toward typical procedures.
