Bozeman Health is working to expand its capacity at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center as an increasing number of patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
The two hospitals have been between 70% and 90% full for much of the last few weeks, and there were days this week when all the beds at both facilities were occupied.
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 surge, Bozeman Health has been adding new beds, said Dr. Kathryn Bertany, president of Big Sky Medical Center and Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
In September, Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital opened a 20-bed critical care unit as part of its new patient care tower and, last month, unveiled a new family birth center.
Although the critical care unit and family birth center were planned long before the pandemic began, their recent completion has made it easier for Bozeman Health to accommodate additional patients, Bertany said.
For instance, Bozeman Health had intended to vacate 17 beds when the family birth center opened, but the organization is now planning to use those beds.
Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is also seeking approval from the state for further expansion.
The hospital is working with the Disaster and Emergency Services Division of the Montana Department of Military Affairs to add 20 temporary acute and critical care beds in the vacant third-floor of the new patient care tower, which was built to accommodate future expansion.
If the state approves the 20 additional beds, Bertany estimated they would be installed, at the earliest, in mid-December.
“We would rather have facilities ready and able to take care of patients as the pandemic develops in our community and then be fortunate enough not to need them rather than be overwhelmed and not adequately prepared,” she said.
Big Sky Medical Center has also increased its capacity in recent months, doubling its beds from four to eight.
The ability to use the additional beds at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center hinges on having enough staff, which Bertany said is challenging because Bozeman Health is facing a severe employee shortage.
Earlier this month, the organization began allowing staff members who may have been exposed to the virus but were asymptomatic to return to work after seven days rather than the recommended 14.
In the coming days, Bozeman Health will receive 21 contract workers that the state is bringing in from across the country to address Montana’s shortage of health care workers, said Marissa Perry, a spokesperson for Gov. Steve Bullock.
Bozeman Health is also working to hire additional employees and to bring on temporary workers to staff the new beds and to compensate for those who are having to stay home after testing positive for COVID-19 or becoming exposed to the virus, Bertany said.
Even with the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Bertany said Bozeman Health is confident it can continue to care for all patients whether or not they have the disease.
Bozeman Health doesn’t plan to cancel non-emergent surgery as it did earlier this year when there were concerns about the ability to procure personal protective equipment and when safety protocols for the virus hadn’t yet been developed, Bertany said.
Bozeman Health has, however, limited the number of in-patient, non-emergent surgeries it performs on any given day to ensure beds are available for those who need them.
“Even though a case might not be emergent or trauma-based … it most likely is urgent and time-sensitive in that it needs to be done and having patients not get timely surgery is a stressor for the patient and is potentially a risk,” Bertany said.
With the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, Bozeman Health and the Gallatin City-County Health Department are preparing for the number of hospitalizations to increase.
Health Officer Matt Kelley said he’s worried Gallatin County could see “a surge within the current surge we’re in” if people travel or gather in large groups for the upcoming holidays.
He urged residents to follow the existing health rules, such as wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing.
He said the handful of people and businesses that aren’t listening to his guidance are posing a risk to the entire county.
“This is serious. Our community needs to make a decision,” he said to the Gallatin City-County Health Department on Friday. “Are we going to prioritize keeping kids in school and protecting seniors or are we going to prioritize selling beer and whiskey to 20-somethings?”
