Bozeman Health and Montana State University are teaming up to offer onsite testing to staff and first responders for COVID-19, and researchers plan to use some of the results to study the virus.
MSU had begun researching the virus but needed samples to continue. Bozeman Health had the ability to get samples, but needed equipment. Working together, and with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is now able to run between 40 to 60 tests per day.
Christopher Nero, a pathologist with Bozeman Health, said the onsite testing process was validated last week, which involved running known positive samples from the state lab to ensure the hospital’s methodology would yield the same results. It did.
“It seems to be going fairly well,” Nero said. “The more you do it the better you get.”
The machine able to run the tests comes from MSU researcher Michelle Flenniken’s lab. It’s called a qPCR analyzer and was used to detect viruses that attack bees and other pollinators, according to a MSU news release. Flenniken is an assistant professor in the College of Agriculture in the department of plant sciences and plant pathology.
“As part of our effort to understand the impact of viruses on honey bee colony losses, we routinely quantify viruses in honey bee samples using qPCR, and the testing process for detecting SARS-CoV-2 in human patient samples isn’t all that different,” Flenniken said in the news release.
In another lab, MSU researcher Blake Wiedenheft in the department of microbiology and immunology was already working on developing a testing procedure with postdoctoral researchers Artem Nemudryy and Anna Nemudrai. In the news release, Wiedenheft said it’s been a collaborative process, with more than a dozen people aiding in the effort from both MSU and Bozeman Health.
The onsite testing at the hospital means faster results. Until now, tests had to be processed at the state lab in Helena or a private lab and returned 24 hours later. Nero said officials encouraged local labs to develop testing capabilities to ease the state lab’s workload.
The hospital has been trying to procure ready-made test kits, but those are in high demand and have been given to hot spots in other parts of the country. And although the hospital can now test onsite, it’s still limited because the reagents needed to analyze samples are also in short-supply.
“As we get more supplies and reagents, our testing capacity will increase, as well,” Nero said.
For the time being, the hospital’s lab will offer testing only for Bozeman Health employees and medical staff at any of their locations, and first responders throughout the area, like police officers or EMTs. Testing requirements remain the same, meaning someone who presents symptoms or is exposed to a case will be able to get tests. If the hospital lab’s testing capacity increases, patients hospitalized will be next on the priority list of testing, followed by the general public.
Those tested will be asked for consent to use their samples anonymously in MSU’s research, but it’s not required to get tested.
Lauren Brendel, spokesperson for Bozeman Health, said one of the hospital’s priorities is to keep its workforce safe and healthy so that staff can continue to care for others who become sick, which is why they’re prioritized for testing.
In an interview Thursday, Matt Kelley, health officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said increased testing capability is key in determining the prevalence of the virus in the area. Increased and consistent testing is needed before local businesses and public gathering spaces can be reopened, Kelley said.
The requirements needed for someone to get tested have also changed over the last month. Originally, someone needed to have had close contact with a positive case or be symptomatic to get tested for the virus. But now there’s been widespread community transmission, so anyone who a health care provider deems in need of a test should get a test, Kelley said.
“We’re telling providers and have been telling them for a couple of weeks that if someone has symptoms, test them,” Kelley said.
Nero said Bozeman Health is grateful for the collaboration with MSU to help meet the need for testing, and that it wouldn’t have been possible without the researchers help.
“We need to ramp up our testing and that’s what we’re trying to do here,” Nero said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.