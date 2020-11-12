From left, Clinical Research Coordinator Michaela O'Donoghue, Sub Investigator Rebecca Rassi, Clinical Research Coordinator Jean Allen, Threewire Research Coordinator Emily Anglemyer and Clinical Research Manager Adam Gott are part of the seven-person core study team conducting a clinical trial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Also part of the team but not pictured are Principal Investigator Andrew Gentry and Medical Director of Clinical Research Dr. David King.