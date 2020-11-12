Over 100 Bozeman-area residents participated in the trials for a COVID-19 vaccine that reached a major milestone this week.
Drug company Pfizer, Inc., announced this week that early results from clinical trials showed the vaccine it is working on with German company BioNTech may be 90% effective. The news brought a bright spot to a week when COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge in Gallatin County and elsewhere in Montana. On Thursday, the Gallatin County Health Department reported 286 new daily cases of COVID-19 and 16 current hospitalizations.
One of Pfizer’s U.S.-based clinical trial sites is Bozeman Health, where 117 people participated in the trial, said Adam Gott, who oversees clinical trials for the health system. Gott said he was “absolutely delighted and slightly amazed” when he heard the news.
“We were absolutely just astonished and so happy that that was determined and that some of our work was able to contribute,” Gott said.
There is still a way to go before a vaccine is widely available — the Associated Press reported chances that a vaccine will be available before the end of the year are low and initial supplies will be limited. The company may be able to apply for emergency-use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this month, the AP reported.
Pfizer, who has worked with Bozeman Health in the past, approached the system over the summer to be a trial site, Gott said. The hospital jumped on the opportunity, Gott said, and started the trials soon after.
The Pfizer vaccine trials weren’t part of Operation Warp Speed — an effort from the White House to pour resources into quickly finding a COVID-19 vaccine — but Gott said it was fast-tracked nonetheless.
Gott said a process that might typically take three to five years is being done in a third of the time.
“There’s just a pressing need to determine quick answers to what we can do about this pandemic,” Gott said. “The timeline is essential for the public health to get some sort of … vaccine approved, not only approved but verified and validated.”
Like the other trial sites, Bozeman Health was responsible for recruiting and screening participants, then injecting them with two doses, three weeks apart, of either the vaccine or with a placebo. Bozeman Health staff are following up periodically for two years with the participants to check on their status, Gott said.
The trials are seeing whether there is a difference in how people who were given the placebo versus those who got the vaccine fare, including whether there is a difference in COVID-19 diagnoses between the two groups.
Gott thanked the participants in the trial.
“Without them we would have none of these answers,” Gott said.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.