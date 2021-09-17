Bozeman Health asks National Guard for help, readies surge unit for COVID-19 patients By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 17, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital's former nursery for generally well newborns has been converted to a surge unit for COVID-19 patients. The surge unit will be ready for patients by Sept. 22. Courtesy of Bozeman Health Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Bozeman Health has formally requested help from the Montana National Guard and plans to open an overflow surge unit for COVID-19 patients by Wednesday.The health care system said it was facing an "imminent move" to implementing crisis standards of care — which rations care for some patients — amid a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and asked the state for up to 10 National Guard members."As health care providers, this is devastating," said Kallie Kujawa, the COVID-19 incident command lead for Bozeman Health during a Friday press conference. "Caring for others is our calling. Being faced with a possible position to look at one person's survivability over another is incredibly difficult." On Thursday, St. Peter's Hospital in Helena announced it was going into crisis standards of care. Billings Clinic said this week it was preparing for the possibility too.As of Friday, Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital’s critical care unit was at 90% capacity. There were 15 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, six of whom were in the critical care unit.Bozeman Health expects to have a surge unit for COVID-19 patients readied by next Wednesday, Kujawa said.The unit will add 26 extra beds and will act as overflow for the critical care and medical care units, said Dr. Kathryn Bertany, president of Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center.The unit will be staffed by two nurses and a respiratory therapist. The former nursery, adjacent to the acute care units, is a large room and beds will be separated by curtains.The 26 beds will add to the hospital’s existing 125 beds, ten of which are Newborn Intensive Care Unit beds.The health care system, the county’s largest employer, is also facing a shortage of about 400 staff members, varying from clinical positions and nutritional services to janitors.Bertany said Bozeman Health on Friday isn’t in the position of needing to ration care, but that that could change by next week.“We have filled every bed we have ready and equipped and now we’re opening another (unit),” she said. “We could need to find much less ideal spaces that would alter to a crisis level standard of care.”Crisis standards of care — typically implemented during a disaster or an emergency — mean the health system can’t deliver a “normal” standard of care to patients.The state provides ethical and legal framework for crisis standards of care — Bozeman Health would personalize the framework to better work for Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical, Kujawa said.The 50-page document from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services outlines how patient care should be allocated and gives guidance on decision making for scarce hospital resources.Scarce resources can include beds, ventilators and oxygen, staffing, respirators and PPE, medications and blood products.“We are now on allocation for a number of different medications,” Bertany said. “... Every morning we talk about what we are short on and scrambling to get.” The hospital is on allocation for monoclonal antibody treatment therapy, which is used for high risk COVID-19 patients, she said.Typically, a hospital cares for those who need medical attention most and treats them first — a traumatic injury would take precedence over someone with, say, mild flu symptoms.But under crisis standards of care, hospitals begin to look at whether patients are more likely to survive if given scarce resources.The state recommends those decisions are made by a triage team who is not directly providing care to the patients.Under the state’s guidance, those with a higher level of survivability are given priority for care.“We have to make very challenging decisions, in partnership with our ethical committees, on how to distribute care, when to start a treatment and when to stop a treatment,” Bertany said.Before determining the priority of a patient, a triage team would first determine if the patient should be admitted to the ICU at all.If a patient does not want ICU care or there’s a reasonable expectation the patient wouldn’t survive critical care, the patient wouldn’t get admitted to the ICU.Patients who are ICU candidates would then fall into three levels of priority — highest, intermediate and lowest — based on a series of point-based scores.The scores are based on a list of criteria that correlate with a patient’s chance of survival.Patients in higher priority categories would be given scarce resources over patients in lower priority categories.If patients need the same level of ICU care and “tie” for care, the hospital again weighs survival probability, the age of the patient and whether the patient is already receiving care.If there’s still a “tie,” health care would be allotted through a lottery system.Bertany said that people should still seek appropriate care from the hospital, even under crisis standards. But she urged those with non-life threatening health issues to use the urgent care clinics, instead.Under the crisis standards, Bozeman Health can request additional resources from the state, like members from the National Guard."We have no guarantee of getting those," Kujawa said. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 