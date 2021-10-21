top story Bozeman Health adapts amid influx of COVID-19 patients By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now A sign for the Emergency Services Department at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is seen on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A sign for the Emergency Services Department at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is seen on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman Health said Thursday it was operating in “contingency care,” when care is adapted to meet greater needs, amid high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations.The designation is a step below “crisis standards of care,” which rations care for some patients.“This is really due to the influx of COVID-19 patients,” said Kallie Kujawa, the lead COVID-19 incident commander at Bozeman Health during a virtual press conference on Thursday. On Thursday, Deaconess Hospital had 22 COVID-19 patients — 18 needed acute care. Thirteen of 18 patients in the hospital’s 20-bed critical care unit, or intensive care unit, were COVID-19 patients, she said.Three COVID-19 patients were housed in the medical unit, which was at 100% capacity, and two patients on the surgical unit, which was at 129% capacity.Contingency care means the hospital is adapting from usual practices to provide care in unusual settings or adapting staff and equipment to meet needs. It’s the step between standard care and “crisis standards.”Kujawa stressed that contingency care at Deaconess Hospital was “functionally equivalent” to normal standards, but patients may be seeing longer waits, be housed in unusual hospital settings or may see staff members they don’t normally see.“We are still able to care for all patients who come to Deaconess Hospital or Big Sky Medical Center through our emergency department,” Kujawa said. “But we are using hallways and triage rooms for patients.”Wait times at the emergency room at Deaconess Hospital is about two or three hours, Kujawa said.Hospital staff is using a “triage method” to prioritize patient care based on severity of symptoms — rather than by order of arrival — at the ER, Kujawa said. Triage is a process of sorting patients by their need for immediate medical care and chance of benefiting from such care.The hospital was also challenged by an inability to transfer or discharge patients to other Montana hospitals to free up hospital beds, Kujawa explained.“Not having a place for those patients to go means they stay with us longer than normally,” she said.Across the state, hospitals have been struggling under high rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Last week, the state saw the most COVID-19 patients than at any other time during the pandemic.With high hospitalization numbers, Gallatin County and Montana continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 cases.This week Montana surpassed Alaska to become the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Montana was closely followed by Wyoming, Idaho, Alaska and North Dakota.On Thursday, Montana had 10,973 active cases and 434 active hospitalizations. To date, 2,239 Montanans have died. Gallatin County had 544 active cases on Thursday. Four more deaths announced this week bring the countywide total to 82. Eighteen of those deaths have occurred since August.The Gallatin City-County Health Department reported this week four more deaths due to complications from COVID-19.A man in his 70s, and a man and a woman in their 60s died in hospitals the week of Oct. 3. The health department received their death certificates on Tuesday.A man in his 60s died in a hospital the week of Sept. 26, the health department received his death certificate attributing the death to COVID-19 Thursday.As of Wednesday, the seven-day rolling average number of daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Gallatin County increased 21% to 76.2 cases, according to the health department’s weekly COVID-19 report.The county’s percent positive rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of all people — rose to 13.4%.The World Health Organization recommends a test positivity rate below 5% as a benchmark that adequate testing is being done and health officials use the rate to monitor community transmission in the county.Since July, in alignment with CDC recommendations, the county health department has recommended mask use for everyone in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status in effort to curb the rise in infections.About 49% of Montana’s eligible population — everyone 12 years and older — was fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. That’s behind the national vaccination rate of 57%.About 62% of eligible Gallatin County residents were fully vaccinated by Thursday. Gallatin County ranked fourth highest in the state for vaccination rates, behind Missoula, Silver Bow and Deer Lodge counties.Vaccination rates in children and young adults still continue to be lower when compared to older adults. People aged 18 to 29 are about 51% fully vaccinated while children aged 12 to 17 are 42% fully vaccinated.The Food & Drug Administration and CDC have approved requests from two top vaccine providers in the U.S. — Johnson & Johnson and Moderna — to allow booster shots.Booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine have been available to everyone 18 years and older since late September. Mass vaccination clinics for the third shot are being held at Deaconess Hospital.The FDA and CDC are also expected in the coming weeks to approve and issue guidance on a Pfizer shot for children aged 5 to 11.Lori Christenson, public health officer for the Gallatin City-County Health, said Thursday the health department was coordinating with vaccine providers across the county to rollout the pediatric Pfizer vaccines and the booster shots as soon as federal guidance in issued.Up to date information on county-specific vaccination clinics and announcements can be found at healthygallatin.org or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 406-548-0123. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 