Bozeman playgrounds won’t open until Montana gets to the second step of its plan to reopen, and city officials said there aren’t plans to disinfect play structures.
The city closed all public playgrounds on April 2 as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. While parks have remained open, things like the Bozeman Skate Park at Kirk Park, swings, play structures, climbing boulders, zip lines and other equipment have been off limits since.
Mitch Overton, city parks director, said the playgrounds would reopen in phase two of Gov. Steve Bullock’s plan. However, he said, there are no plans to try to disinfect the city’s playgrounds when that happens.
“It’s not practical to get to all 52 of those playgrounds and disinfect them,” Overton said.
He said the city would inspect and maintain playgrounds in the meantime. The city would need the public to continue practicing good hygiene before and after the use of any high touch public access.
Overton said parents have been really understanding about the playground closures, and that parents would have to make their own choices about allowing their kids to play on structures. If a playground is busy, he said, a parent might consider going to a different one.
“The only way to ensure that (playgrounds are) properly disinfected would be to disinfect the play structure after use. And that’s not practical,” Overton said.
Some towns in Gallatin County have decided to open play areas, though they cautioned that playgrounds aren’t being disinfected.
Belgrade reopened playgrounds on Monday and used signs around equipment warning that the surfaces there are not being disinfected, said Steve Klotz, public works director. He said there were 250 signs out announcing the warning.
At a swing set, Klotz said, there are at least four signs so people can’t say they didn’t see the warnings.
“We erred on the side of caution — we tried to balance it without it looking like a prison yard,” he said.
Three Forks opened playgrounds at Stevenson and Bellach parks on May 1 after the city installed a tank to hold disinfectant on the bed of one of its trucks, said mayor Sean Gifford. Park employees wear backpacks full of disinfectant and are able to clean high touch surfaces like playgrounds, picnic tables and park benches in three hours, refilling their packs from the truck’s tank.
Gifford said the city experimented different ways to efficiently clean everything, then opened those playground. The city installed signs around playground equipment warning people to continue practicing social distancing and properly wash their hands to prevent spreading COVID-19.
“It’s not a foolproof system, but we’re trying to keep in line with the state’s guideline on public recreation,” he said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.