Steve Roderick didn’t sleep great Wednesday night. He’s excited to reopen his gyms. But he also recognized how that needs to happen.
As general manager and an owner of Ridge Athletic Clubs, Roderick spent Thursday prepping to open Friday for the first time since March 17.
“It’s not like it was Christmas,” Roderick said. “I’m excited to be able to offer health and fitness to our members and community again. Then I just went, ‘God. I want it to be OK. I don’t want to be the catalyst behind anything but good stuff.’”
When the shutdown began, the Ridge emailed members saying it would be closed until March 30. Two weeks turned into two months. Then Gov. Steve Bullock revised phase one of his reopening plan to include gyms, movie theaters and museums.
The time allowed for improving sanitation and planning ahead to once members could return. Living in the COVID-19 world requires adjustments, teaching staff and implementing new policies to limit the spread of the virus and other germs.
“There’s no finish line in doing that,” Roderick said. “We always want to do it and do it comprehensively.”
At the entrance to the Ridge’s Fallon Street location is the first of many hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the club. Signs stating guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are posted next to it and elsewhere.
A banner hangs from the ceiling beyond the front desk welcoming members back. When they return, only 50% of the gym’s capacity will be allowed to be used. Workers will check members in and use their computer system to track how many people are there at once. Someone else will use a clicker to count how many leave.
Since guests aren’t permitted during phase one, the Ridge will have contact information for everyone there, just in case contact tracing is required at some point. Members will also be able to take their own personal sanitation towel when they enter.
“I think it’s an ongoing process because everything is changing so quickly,” service desk director Tana Smolnikar said.
During the closure, Roderick communicated with Gallatin County health officer Matt Kelley. They discussed how to best follow safety guidelines. He complimented Kelley for listening to feedback and being a liaison between local businesses and government officials.
But the time was still frustrating for Roderick, since information kept evolving. Ultimately, about three weeks ago, he started gaining an idea how operations might look when members return.
When Smolnikar met with staff on Monday, it was the first time she’d seen them in eight weeks. Thus began the process of teaching the new policies.
“This is all imperfect because we’ve never done this before,” Kelley said earlier this week. “There is not a lot of science on how to do it.”
All employees will wear masks and have their temperatures checked when they begin a shift. If a fever is confirmed after a second check, they won’t work that day and may see a doctor.
Yellow placards sit on alternating machines signaling which are unavailable to create distance between people. Members are encouraged to clean equipment before and after use.
At the basketball court, the Ridge’s six hoops will allow a maximum of two people each. Racket sports, like pickleball, are allowed for singles only. The pool will be open, but at a limited capacity. Group exercise classes are allowed only if they take place outside.
Everyone learning new rules has to adjust as Roderick is asking members to be part of the sanitation effort.
“There’s an outlier on either side,” Roderick said. “There’s some people that are maybe totally indifferent to it and there’s some people that are mortified about the risk. They’re not wrong or right, that’s just where they’re at. If we have members like that, it’s just not going to be their time to come back.”
But Roderick believes most will comply with new protocols, especially as information is provided.
To make sure that occurs, the Ridge created a position called “health guard.” The club previously had workers serve as “fitness floor concierge” to answer questions about exercises and machines. Now, the health guard can answer questions about procedures and make sure no areas become too crowded, like limiting the locker rooms to 15 people at a time.
“Everyone’s heard it, but repeating it is what we need to do,” Roderick said. “Especially early on. That’s what we’re preparing to do.”
Instead of doing the annual “club scrub” in late August, the fitness center did its full club-wide cleaning during the closure. It bought new lights and new equipment, changed floorings and wall coverings and upgraded cleaning supplies.
On Thursday, manager-in-charge Logan Codding demonstrated to fellow employees how to use the Fogmaster Jr. machine, which sprays disinfectant onto equipment.
Business owners or employees who violate the county’s new rules could be fined. And Roderick knows for members to feel safe, the Ridge only has one shot at a first impression.
“Just want to get it right,” Roderick said.
