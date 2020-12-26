Ephie and Celia Risho published their first novel this summer, but the father-daughter duo is back to world-building and writing — this time about dragons.
Celia, now 12, was an 8-year-old attending Hawthorne Elementary School when her bedtime reading routine morphed into a years-long collaboration with her dad. Her third grade teacher tasked the class with writing a short story, but Celia was interested in creating something bigger.
Celia knew her dad liked to write, so she asked him to help with her writing assignment. Ephie helped transform Celia’s epic adventure story into text. He listened to her ideas and wrote new chapters at night and on business trips. Then Celia edited as he read them to her before bed.
“Usually kids are not happy when their parents go on business trips,” Ephie said. But Celia loved it because it meant he would get more written.
At some point, the two realized their work was good enough to be published. The long and laborious process of wordsmithing, editing and jumping through the hoops of self-publishing ensued. They found an editor to tailor the writing and an illustrator to create the book’s cover art.
“We wanted to make sure it was high quality,” Ephie said. “I didn’t want to go halfway.”
Being stuck at home together during the COVID-19 shutdown helped them to get it done. Celia’s determination also helped.
“Like me, she’s persistent,” Ephie said. “She wants to do things right.”
Three years and many drafts later, the father-daughter team has written “Phoenix Rising (The Elementalists, Book 1)” — a 332 page coming-of-age fantasy akin to books in the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” and “Wings of Fire” series. They published it this May.
The story follows a 12-year-old heroine’s journey navigating a world with pixies, wizards and other fantastical creatures. It’s primarily geared toward young adults and children, but Ephie said he’s heard from adults who loved it. They’ve sold around 500 copies, he said.
It’s “a charming, well-crafted read” because it combines a child’s direction with an adult’s wordsmithing, he said. Ephie helped to “tease out” some of Celia’s ideas throughout the writing process and incorporate some life lessons, but all the core ideas are her’s.
“Putting them together, it really turned out well,” he said.
Ephie and Celia aren’t done. This Christmas, they’re planning to work on a sequel, which they anticipate will run in the spring. After that, they hope to add three or four more books to the series, all before Celia finishes high school.
The new books will feature more dragons, according to Ephie.
While the editing process can be laborious, Celia’s passion for writing hasn’t faded. She’s looking forward to publishing book two, and wants to keep writing stories when she gets older.
“I get to see my dreams and fantasies come to life, and I experience so much joy,” she said.
Publishing a book helped Ephie fulfill his dream of being an author. He started writing a science fiction novel 15 years ago, but was discouraged when he took it to a writing group and realized it needed a lot of work.
“Really, it was my daughter’s desire to do this that drove it,” Ephie said. “Without her, I don’t think I would have finished it.”
