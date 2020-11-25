A Gallatin Valley landowner has paired up with several local nonprofits for a unique version of forest management, selling about 150 Christmas trees with a pay-what-you-can system to anyone who wants one this holiday season.
The Visscher family has owned 320 acres in Kelly Canyon since the 1950s. That land has been in a conservation easement with the Gallatin Valley Land Trust since 2008 and, once a year, someone from GVLT comes out to check on the land and talk with the family about land management.
It was during that annual visit a few months ago that Anna Visscher, whose grandparents bought the land originally, had an idea.
“We were looking at a stand of trees that we’ve always jokingly called ‘The Christmas Tree Forest,’” Visscher said. “He was talking about how they needed to be thinned, ideally, for the health of the whole forest … We just started brainstorming and came up with the idea.”
The trees will be cut by GVLT staff and a crew from the Montana Conservation Corps AmeriCorps. The tree lot will operate at the Feed Cafe, 1530 W. Main St., from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5. Trees will be sold for whatever people can pay, whether that’s $0 or $100.
All proceeds will be split between GVLT, the Human Resources Development Council, the Help Center and Montana Conservation Corps.
“It was kind of a beautiful thing where we could help our land be healthier and hopefully help other people be happy this year in what is going to be a tough winter,” Visscher said. “We love this idea of, let’s give a tree to anyone who wants one, but then let’s make an opportunity for people to donate if they want to do that.”
The four groups the Visschers chose to donate to weren’t picked at random, but are organizations that are either directly involved with the cutting of the trees or organizations the family has ties to. For example, both Visscher and her mother have worked at HRDC’s Head Start preschools.
“We just really believe in what they do, and they’re needed more than ever right now so they felt like an obvious one to bring in,” Visscher said about HRDC.
Visscher’s grandmother worked for decades at the Help Center, which has seen an increase in calls since the beginning of the pandemic as isolation continues to wear on Montanans’ mental health.
“She actually just retired at 93, two years ago,” Visscher said. “So the Help Center is near and dear to our hearts, and another organization that’s really just vital right now.”
Because the trees grew wild and weren’t grown to be Christmas trees, they’re not perfect. But they are local and provide an opportunity for people who can’t afford to buy Christmas trees on traditional lots.
“They’re wild. Another good description would be ‘Charlie Brown-ish,’” Visscher said.
Chet Work, the executive director of GVLT, said he was excited but not surprised by the Visscher family’s decision to sell the trees with a pay-what-you-can model and donate the proceeds.
“The landowners that we get to work with are just such generous people,” Work said. “Turning their forest management into community gains, I think that’s awesome.”
Work said that, especially after the fires in the Bridger foothills and near Three Forks this summer, forest management is on the minds of a lot of area landowners.
“This just seems to be the best way to go in there and thin out some of these dense young trees, but to give them to families in need who can’t otherwise afford the Christmas tree lots on Main Street,” Work said. “I feel like that’s pretty awesome, and their intention to support multiple groups, I think, shows their investment in our whole community.”
