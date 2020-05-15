To memorialize what it’s like living through the coronavirus pandemic, Lauren Watling, a fifth-grader at Bozeman’s Meadowlark School, plans to draw a picture of a howling wolf.
“Every night at 8 o’clock we got out and howl to support health workers,” Lauren said. “All the kids on the street come out. It’s been real fun.”
She is one of about 112 fifth-graders at Meadowlark, Bozeman’s newest elementary school, who were asked to bring something Friday to put in a buried time capsule to represent being a kid in the time of coronavirus.
Every year the fifth-grade classes do a project to leave something for the school and future students, said teacher Genevieve Ferguson. Last year kids put together picnic tables and decorated them with inspirational quotes.
With schools closed since mid-March and students finishing this school year learning at home, the fifth-grade teachers thought of a time capsule to show future generations what it was like to live through the pandemic and distance learning.
“We’re all living through history,” Ferguson said in an online interview with four students. “We’re getting the child’s perspective.”
Eliana Stoner, 11, said she’s putting a feather from one of her family’s seven chickens in the time capsule.
“The whole reason we got chickens is because we have so much time on our hands,” Eliana said.
Kai Erdody, 10, said his idea is to draw a picture showing masks, hand sanitizers and computers for online learning.
Max Joyner, 11, is making a friendship bracelet because “it just seemed cool” and it will match one made by a best friend.
The kids said learning from home is OK, but they miss their friends and teachers.
“I would rather be at school,” Max said, “to see my friends and my teacher” Kara Nelson.
“I like being able to learn together” with friends, Eliana said.
“I kind of like learning from home,” Lauren said. “I can wake up early and get my schoolwork done. But I miss my friends and my teacher,” Gretchen Sauer.
The students’ feelings about the virus range from fearful to ticked off.
“I think it’s kind of annoying,” Max said, because you can’t go out to the indoor trampoline park JumpTime, or out to restaurants or to the mall.
“I’m kind of scared about coronavirus, because my dad works at the airport and everyone wears masks,” Lauren said.
“I feel kind of bad about it,” Kai said. “There’s been a lot of deaths.”
Teachers have also asked their students to share what they’re grateful for, Ferguson said.
“I’m grateful for FaceTime because then I can talk to my friends,” Max said.
“I’m grateful for my dogs,” Lauren said, cuddling Dash and Pippa. “They’re very sweet.”
“I’m grateful for technology – it’s pretty easy to do learning away from school when you have a computer,” Eliana said.
“I’m grateful for all the medical workers,” Kai said, “going into hospitals and risking their lives.”
Ferguson said she’s grateful for all the hospital and grocery workers, people at risk, for teachers and parents who support the students, and grateful to the kids themselves, who have adapted well to the changes.
“It’s not easy,” she said. “They made lemonade out of lemons.”
